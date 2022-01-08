Sandalwood Star Yash's Upcoming Film 'KGF 2' Gets A New Poster

Sandalwood superstar Yash celebrates his 36th birthday today (January 8) and Hombale Films has released a new poster for the much anticipated movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that his birthday is for his fans and unfortunately given the current situation he cannot do anything for his fans. Although after the poster release fans could not keep calm and were overjoyed.

About the movie 'KGF:Chapter 2', the actor said, “We are equally excited about presenting the film to our fans because we know what we have created. I know people will love it. It is like you are a cook and everything is ready and you know people are hungry but there is some process you need to finish. That’s taking time.”



‘The Rocking Star’, as labelled by his fans all across, said, “My birthday is for my fans. I am an actor and I have a big family, not just parents, wife and kids. All my fans are my family. We have gotten used to it and we don’t know how to celebrate birthday now. We have to just stand and meet people,” he says, adding, “Even in my wedding I had a special reception for my fans five years ago. We all work hard for that, and we actors need that attention, appreciation, love and when it comes in such big fold you receive it with open arms. Unfortunately, given the situation, I can’t do that this year.”

On the current Covid-19 situation,he said, “We never thought there would be a day when we have to sit at home and do nothing. Human are like this, we need things to happen the way we want to happen. We are tuned (programmed) to live our life a certain way and if that is not happening then it is a problem. But nature, on the other hand, is different.” [Sic]

He continues, “Not just cinema industry but a lot of people are going through a bad phase... there is no consistency in their incomes, plus there is psychological pressure. However, let’s hope [for a better tomorrow] and be positive. It should settle down. Eventually any pain has to end. Nothing is permanent. It has gone to an extent, but it has to come down.”

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film features actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14.