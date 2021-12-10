Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Ram Charan At His Sister-In-Law's Wedding Reception

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu posed with actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela at the actor's sister-in-law Anushpala Kamineni's wedding reception. Check out their pictures here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Ram Charan At His Sister-In-Law's Wedding Reception
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. | Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Trending

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Ram Charan At His Sister-In-Law's Wedding Reception
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T22:05:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 10:05 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended the wedding reception of Anushpala Kamineni, actor Ram Charan's sister-in-law. Prabhu posed with her friend and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, actor Shriya Saran, and Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela for photos.

Reddy took to Instagram to share photos from the event.

Prabhu re-posted the photos on her Instagram Story. The actress was dressed in a beige saree with white embroidery and a matching blouse in the photos. She completed her gorgeous look with a neckpiece and earrings.

Sharing a post on the social media platform, Reddy along with Prabhu and Konidela smiled for the camera. One of the pictures also featured Charan, Prabhu, Reddy and Konidela.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SHILPA REDDY (@shilpareddy.official)

Reddy captioned the post as, "Few of the best people in my life, who are kind, empathetic, progressive, fearless, focused, compassionate, determined, crazy driven to create and make a difference." Prabhu reacted by dropping a black heart emoji in the comments. 

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Earlier this week, Konidela had shared pictures from her sister Anushpala Kamineni's wedding on Instagram. She captioned it as, "Truly a very very special day in my life. Sooo much gratitude. Thank you for ur warm wishes & blessings for my darling sister @anushpala & @armaanebrahim I’m overwhelmed with your love (sic)."

Konidela had also shared a post giving a glimpse of her 9-year-old outfit, from pre-wedding festivities. She wrote, "I take so much pride in repeating & preserving clothes. I believe quality shopping is better for the planet than quantity. Clothes that have emotions attached are priceless. Thank u @anamikakhanna.in for recreating my Poshama Panduga outfit for Anush’s in Domakonda 9 years later (sic)." Prabhu had commented, "Beautiful (two hearts emoji) (sic)."

Prabhu, on the other hand, is set to star in Philip John's film 'Arrangements of Love.' According to Variety, she will play a bisexual character who runs her own detective agency in the film.

In the upcoming Telugu film 'Pushpa', she will also appear in a special song. This will be her first dance number in her career. Actor Allu Arjun also appears in the film. Film director Vignesh Shivan's Tamil romantic comedy 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' is also in the works for her. Actress Nayanthara and actor Vijay Sethupathi also star in the film.

Prabhu most recently appeared in the second season of 'The Family Man', in which she played the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Samantha Prabhu Ram Charan Allu Arjun Nayanthara (Actress) Vijay Sethupathi Mumbai India Tamil Movie The Family Man Tolly­wood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Saira Banu Penns Down An Emotional Note For Dilip Kumar On His 99th Birth Anniversary

Saira Banu Penns Down An Emotional Note For Dilip Kumar On His 99th Birth Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra Will Be Sati In 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Emma Watson's Shout Out To Indian Chipko Movement

Travis Scott On Astroworld Tragedy: Was Unaware Of Deaths Until After Show

Parineeti Chopra Completes A Decade In Bollywood; Gets A Special Surprise

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Casts Florence Pugh, Rami Malek And Benny Safdie

Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Be Her New Neighbours- Read More

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film

Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low

Jussie Smollett Convicted Of Staging Fake Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett Convicted Of Staging Fake Hate Crime

Read More from Outlook

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Chinki Sinha / The sky is infinite and there are millions of stars. But, in a city where smog hangs like a veil over us, the stars don’t shine anymore.

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Joe Root reached the milestone on Day 3 of the first Ashes 2021-22 Test vs Australia at Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

Tabeenah Anjum / It was during Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state that school uniform colour change was brought. Now, it is the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has again issued the order of changing the uniform colour.

Advertisement