Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 Trailer Gives Rise To Hilarious Memes That Are Breaking The Internet; Take A Look

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 Trailer Gives Rise To Hilarious Memes That Are Breaking The Internet; Take A Look

The film is directed by Prabhudeva and is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

24 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 Trailer Gives Rise To Hilarious Memes That Are Breaking The Internet; Take A Look
File Photo
Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 Trailer Gives Rise To Hilarious Memes That Are Breaking The Internet; Take A Look
outlookindia.com
2019-10-24T16:50:25+0530

If there is one superstar in Bollywood, whose films manage to break box office records in a jiffy, then only one name comes to mind and it is Salman Khan. Yesterday, his much awaited film, Dabangg 3’s trailer was unveiled and it gave us a glimpse of a mass entertainer. Seeing Salman in Chulbul Pandey’s avatar was a treat that fans loved and Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo surely added her charm. The newcomer Saiee Manjrekar also looked pretty and reminded us of Rajjo. But, it was the dialogue that stole the show.

Dabangg 3’s dialogues by Chulbul Pandey have paved way hilarious memes on the Internet that are sure to crack you up. From commenting on India Pakistan cricket rivalry to college-related memes, every word uttered by Chulbul celebrated the quirkiness of his character and was turned into a meme by fans. While the Twitterverse was impressed by Dabangg 3’s action and the romance between Chulbul and Khushi, it was the dialogues which left an impression.

The film is directed by Prabhudeva and is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It also stars Kiccha Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan. Kiccha’s fans loved his presence in the trailer and wanted to see him in action scenes with Salman. The trailer launch also took place in Mumbai where the entire cast was present and Salman also interacted with the media. The actor seemed in a good mood and revealed how they shot the film in different parts. Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Check out the memes:

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Salman Khan Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : This Diwali, Saand Ki Aankh, Made In China Set For Head-on Collision With Housefull 4
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement