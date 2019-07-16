Salman Khan’s Bottle Cap Challenge Leads To People Questioning His Religious Belief

Salman starts the video with the gesture of folded hands as if he is praying, then raises the hands for prayer, and ends it with a Holy Cross gesture which leads to people questioning his religious belief.

On Sunday, Salman shared his version of the Bottle Cap Challenge, which is about people coming up with inventive ways to unscrew a bottle cap. Instead of kicking the cap, Salman blew off the already-loosened bottle cap and drank the water, ending the video by saying "Paani bachao (Save Water)".

While fans of the Bollywood superstar lauded his act, there was a part of the video which caught the ire of a section of people.

Salman starts the video with the gesture of folded hands as if he is praying, then raises the hands for prayer, and ends it with a Holy Cross gesture. This was enough for users on social media to question his religious beliefs.

One user wrote: "Salman Khan, are you Muslim or Christian?", while another posted: "Firstly, he did namaste then dua and then cross sign.. he just wants (to) say he is a secular Indian and believes in all religions."

Yet another user wrote: "Which religion do you believe in? Please decide." In the past, Salman has maintained that he doesn't believe in judging people on the basis of where they come from or their religion, and added that he believes in sending out a message -- "We all are humans, and should live in harmony."

IANS