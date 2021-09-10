September 10, 2021
Salman Khan Wont Be Part Of Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations This Year: Reports

According to reports, Salman Khan wont be able to break the bio bubble, as he is currently shooting for the third instalment in the 'Tiger' film franchise.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 September 2021, Last Updated at 10:23 am
Actor Salman Khan is shooting in Turkey for the next instalment in the 'Tiger' film franchise.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, unlike he has done every year in the past, won’t be able to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai this year.

According to a report in Times of India, the 55-year-old, who is currently shooting in Turkey for the third instalment in the ‘Tiger’ film franchise, cannot afford to break the bio bubble to come to India.

"Salim saab and family will have Lord Ganesha blessing their home for one-and-half days, like every year. But no, it's just not possible for Salman to be a part of those proceedings. He cannot break the bio-bubble he's shooting in, for Yash Raj's 'Tiger’,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

Earlier there were reports that Salman Khan, might be able to make his way to Mumbai, to be part of the festivities.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the makers of ‘Antim’ unveiled the first poster of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer film. While the dreaded gangster is being played by Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan plays the fierce cop. Khan’s bearded Sardar look is since then, getting immense love from the fans on social media.

