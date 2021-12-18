Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood actor and 'Bigg Boss15' host Salman Khan will be seen slamming contestant Ritesh Singh's ignorant and rude behaviour towards his wife and contestant Rakhi Sawant. Have a look at the promo below.

Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant
Bigg Boss 15 contestants Ritesh Singh and Rakhi Sawant (left) Bollywood actor and host of the show Salman Khan (right).

Trending

Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T15:57:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 3:57 pm

Bollywood actor and 'Bigg Boss 15' host Salman Khan will lose his cool when it comes to contestant Rakhi Sawant's husband, contestant Ritesh Singh, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He'll be pointing out the times when he's been disrespectful to Sawant in the past. Khan is seen warning Singh not to speak disrespectfully to Sawant in the episode's promo, warning him that if he does, he will have to pay a heavy price for the same.

Khan angrily states in Sawant's defence, "Ritesh, aap yeh dikhaana chahte ho ki aap Rakhi par hukumat karte ho, tameez hai? Rakhi se aisi badtameezi se baat ki toh aapke liye achha nahi hoga." (Ritesh, you want to show that you dominate Rakhi? Do you have any respect? Henceforth, if you speak to Rakhi in this tone, it will work against you). While Singh is seen sitting quietly, Sawant gets teary eyed and bows her head in sorrow. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by bigboss15_ottnews (@bigboss15_ottnews)

In In the next  snippet of the promo, contestant Abhijeet Bichukale nominates TV actress and contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee to go behind the bars of 'Bigg Boss 15'. He claims that she failed their friendship test.  Bhattacharjee interrogates him about when and where she broke their friendship. She  becomes enraged and tells Abhijeet, " Chappal uthaake tujhe maarungi" (I'll hit you with shoes), which surprises him. Bhattacharjee  is being dragged behind contestant Pratik Sehajpal and others.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by bigboss15_ottnews (@bigboss15_ottnews)

Bhattacharjee is also seen blowing a fuse at Rashami Desai after the latter said, "Agar ugli dogi toh haant toh pakdega he" after Bhichukale demanded a kiss from Bhattacharjee in a recent episode. 'Aisa laafa lagaungi na,'(I will give you a tight slap).  Bhattacharjee  slams Desai.   Bhattacharjee  will also inform Rashami that she requires a 'tattu' in each season. The two clearly get into a heated banter.  Desai becomes enraged and tells her that she doesn't need anyone, but Bhattacharjee  is clearly insecure of her. She calls Bhattacharjee an insecure woman. 

For more such 'Bigg Boss15' updates, stay tuned!

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Devoleena Bhattacharjee Rashami Desai Salman Khan Rakhi Sawant Bigg Boss TV Reality Shows Entertainment Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

How Indian Paratroopers Raced Against Time To Liberate Bangladesh

How Indian Paratroopers Raced Against Time To Liberate Bangladesh

Milind Gunaji's Son Abhishek Gunaji Ties The Knot With Radha Patil

Varunn Jain Feels Blessed To Have Worked With Seasoned Actors Like Neelu Vaghela, Rupal Patel

Shubhangi Atre Grooves To Sridevi's Iconic Track 'Hawaa Hawaai'

Barack Obama Unveils His List Of Best Movies Of 2021

Special Shows Of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Cancelled In Chennai

Rashami Desai Confesses Her Love To Umar Riyaz

Varun Thakur: My Love For Nikita Sahota Has Quadrupled After Our Wedding

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Miss World 2021 Postponed After India's Manasa Varanasi And 16 Other Contestants Test Covid Positive

Miss World 2021 Postponed After India's Manasa Varanasi And 16 Other Contestants Test Covid Positive

'83': How Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Film Lit Up The Burj Khalifa

'83': How Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Film Lit Up The Burj Khalifa

Watch: Genelia D'Souza's Funny And Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Hubby Riteish Deshmukh

Watch: Genelia D'Souza's Funny And Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Hubby Riteish Deshmukh

Watch: Varun Dhawan's Adorable Kiss To Wife Natasha Dalal

Watch: Varun Dhawan's Adorable Kiss To Wife Natasha Dalal

Read More from Outlook

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Tanzil Asif / If Bihar is the poorest state, Kishanganj and adjoining Seemanchal districts are its poorest. Snapshots of a crippling life in Bihar’s poorest district

Advertisement