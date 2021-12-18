Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood actor and 'Bigg Boss 15' host Salman Khan will lose his cool when it comes to contestant Rakhi Sawant's husband, contestant Ritesh Singh, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He'll be pointing out the times when he's been disrespectful to Sawant in the past. Khan is seen warning Singh not to speak disrespectfully to Sawant in the episode's promo, warning him that if he does, he will have to pay a heavy price for the same.

Khan angrily states in Sawant's defence, "Ritesh, aap yeh dikhaana chahte ho ki aap Rakhi par hukumat karte ho, tameez hai? Rakhi se aisi badtameezi se baat ki toh aapke liye achha nahi hoga." (Ritesh, you want to show that you dominate Rakhi? Do you have any respect? Henceforth, if you speak to Rakhi in this tone, it will work against you). While Singh is seen sitting quietly, Sawant gets teary eyed and bows her head in sorrow.

In In the next snippet of the promo, contestant Abhijeet Bichukale nominates TV actress and contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee to go behind the bars of 'Bigg Boss 15'. He claims that she failed their friendship test. Bhattacharjee interrogates him about when and where she broke their friendship. She becomes enraged and tells Abhijeet, " Chappal uthaake tujhe maarungi" (I'll hit you with shoes), which surprises him. Bhattacharjee is being dragged behind contestant Pratik Sehajpal and others.

Bhattacharjee is also seen blowing a fuse at Rashami Desai after the latter said, "Agar ugli dogi toh haant toh pakdega he" after Bhichukale demanded a kiss from Bhattacharjee in a recent episode. 'Aisa laafa lagaungi na,'(I will give you a tight slap). Bhattacharjee slams Desai. Bhattacharjee will also inform Rashami that she requires a 'tattu' in each season. The two clearly get into a heated banter. Desai becomes enraged and tells her that she doesn't need anyone, but Bhattacharjee is clearly insecure of her. She calls Bhattacharjee an insecure woman.

