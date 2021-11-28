Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Requests Fans Not To Burst Crackers Inside Theatres During 'Antim' Screening

Actor Salman Khan posted a video of a screening of his latest movie, 'Antim,' and asked his fans to avoid bursting crackers inside movie theatres as it could endanger their lives.

Salman Khan Requests Fans Not To Burst Crackers Inside Theatres During 'Antim' Screening
Salman Khan requests his fans not to burst crackers inside cinema halls. | Instagram

Trending

Salman Khan Requests Fans Not To Burst Crackers Inside Theatres During 'Antim' Screening
outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T12:57:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 12:57 pm

Salman Khan starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' which was released on 26 November received a positive review and is being enjoyed by fans. But fans going overboard is a common occurrence and when a screening video of the movie showed fans bursting crackers inside a theatre. The film's lead actor Salman Khan issued an appeal on Saturday night, where he asked fans not to burst crackers inside the theatre. The actor shared a video of the theatre on his Instagram handle and he wrote:

"Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners is not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at the entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this. This is my request to all my fans... Thank you."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

'Antim' has been directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. He underwent surgery during the shooting of the film after being diagnosed with cancer. The film also stars television actor Mahima Makwana who is known for TV show, 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.' She had also featured in shows like 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Miley Jab Hum Tum.'

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Mumbai Bollywood Actor Cinema Halls Firecrackers Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Outlook Special | Faded Red: The Berlin Of The Past

Outlook Special | Faded Red: The Berlin Of The Past

Kareena Kapoor Massively Trolled For Doing 108 Surya Namaskar

Abhishek Bachchan Talks About Replacing Saswata Chatterjee In 'Bob Biswas'

Priyanshu Painyuli: In Today’s Times, The Script Has Actually Become The Hero

North Korean Man Sentenced To Death For Smuggling 'Squid Game' Into the country

Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Her First Meeting With Ahan Shetty: We Read Lines From 'The Dirty Picture'

Twinkle Khanna Sings Adele's 'Easy On Me,' Shares Video On Social Media

'Nightmare': A Nine-Year-Old's First Step Towards Writing Fiction

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Maiden Over

Maiden Over

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Opens Up On Working With ‘Atrangi Re’ Director Aanand L Rai For Third Time

Akshay Kumar Opens Up On Working With ‘Atrangi Re’ Director Aanand L Rai For Third Time

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Send Sweet Boxes To Friends Who Couldn't Attend Their Wedding

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Send Sweet Boxes To Friends Who Couldn't Attend Their Wedding

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job

John Abraham Reveals How His Chest Split Apart After He Got Kicked By A Boxer

John Abraham Reveals How His Chest Split Apart After He Got Kicked By A Boxer

Read More from Outlook

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Though the health experts and scientists in India have advised caution yet they feel that the current immune profile of the majority of the population in India makes them less vulnerable to Omicron as compared to any other country in the world.

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 4, Live: Shreyas Iyer Leads India Fightback

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 4, Live: Shreyas Iyer Leads India Fightback

Koushik Paul / The first India vs New Zealand Test is delicately poised with both teams having an opportunity to force a decision. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ on Day 4.

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

Outlook Web Desk / After the detrimental Delta variant which took the world by storm in the second wave of Covid-19, WHO recently declared ‘Omicron’ as the latest ‘variant of concern’ (VOC).

Advertisement