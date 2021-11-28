Salman Khan Requests Fans Not To Burst Crackers Inside Theatres During 'Antim' Screening

Salman Khan starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' which was released on 26 November received a positive review and is being enjoyed by fans. But fans going overboard is a common occurrence and when a screening video of the movie showed fans bursting crackers inside a theatre. The film's lead actor Salman Khan issued an appeal on Saturday night, where he asked fans not to burst crackers inside the theatre. The actor shared a video of the theatre on his Instagram handle and he wrote:

"Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners is not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at the entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this. This is my request to all my fans... Thank you."

'Antim' has been directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. He underwent surgery during the shooting of the film after being diagnosed with cancer. The film also stars television actor Mahima Makwana who is known for TV show, 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.' She had also featured in shows like 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Miley Jab Hum Tum.'