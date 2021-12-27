Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Salman Khan Confirms His Upcoming Comic Caper 'No Entry 2' With Anees Bazmee

Bollywood actor Salman Khan confirms the sequel to 'No Entry' with director Anees Bazmee on his birthday.

Salman Khan Confirms His Upcoming Comic Caper 'No Entry 2' With Anees Bazmee
Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Salman Khan Confirms His Upcoming Comic Caper 'No Entry 2' With Anees Bazmee
2021-12-27T17:23:37+05:30
Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 5:23 pm

Bollywood actor Salman Khan confirmed that 'No Entry 2' is in the works during a post-midnight media interaction on December 27 at his Panvel farmhouse.

After 'Tiger 3' is finished, he is said to mark his return to comical space; the sequel will be with film director Anees Bazmee. In the company of his family and friends, the actor celebrated his 56th birthday.

Have a look at what the actor has to say about his upcoming projects like 'No Entry 2', 'Tiger 3', and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

According to a source who spoke to Bollywood Hungama earlier, ''Anees Bazmee's scripting is complete. This time, it is going to be 9 times the fun because the trio - Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan - return in triple roles. So there will also be 9 heroines in the film. It's a massive ensemble that nobody has ever seen in the history of Bollywood. The story will follow the same catchline - three husbands trying to go astray and the madness that comes along with it."

T-Series' managing director Bhushan Kumar and producer Murad Khetani have decided to collaborate on the much-awaited comic caper. The film is set to be released next year.

