Salman Khan Confirms His Upcoming Comic Caper 'No Entry 2' With Anees Bazmee

Bollywood actor Salman Khan confirmed that 'No Entry 2' is in the works during a post-midnight media interaction on December 27 at his Panvel farmhouse.

After 'Tiger 3' is finished, he is said to mark his return to comical space; the sequel will be with film director Anees Bazmee. In the company of his family and friends, the actor celebrated his 56th birthday.

Have a look at what the actor has to say about his upcoming projects like 'No Entry 2', 'Tiger 3', and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

According to a source who spoke to Bollywood Hungama earlier, ''Anees Bazmee's scripting is complete. This time, it is going to be 9 times the fun because the trio - Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan - return in triple roles. So there will also be 9 heroines in the film. It's a massive ensemble that nobody has ever seen in the history of Bollywood. The story will follow the same catchline - three husbands trying to go astray and the madness that comes along with it."

T-Series' managing director Bhushan Kumar and producer Murad Khetani have decided to collaborate on the much-awaited comic caper. The film is set to be released next year.