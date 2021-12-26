Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Salman Khan Out Of Danger After Being Bitten By Snake At Panvel Farmhouse

Before his 56th birthday, Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. On Sunday, he was transported to the hospital and released.

Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse.

2021-12-26
Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 2:27 pm

At his Panvel farmhouse, actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake. On Monday, the actor was celebrating his 56th birthday at the farmhouse.

He was transported to the hospital and released the same day. The snake bit his palm on Saturday night, according to a PTI report citing sources, and he was rushed to a hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai.

"Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well," sources close to the actor said. He is back at his Panvel farmhouse now.

Last year as well, Khan had celebrated his birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel with his whole family. On a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15,' Khan even cut his birthday cake with the cast of 'RRR'--Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR.

Salman Khan spent a few weeks in Panvel during the 2020 lockdown, where he was joined by Jacqueline Fernandez and others. During his stay there, he began farming and horseback riding. Khan revealed on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' that he used to ask Jacqueline if she wanted to attempt farming when they were at the farmhouse, but she just wanted to do cardio on the treadmill. “Jacqueline bhi thi humare saath wahan par. Cardio kar rahi hai treadmill ke upar bewakoofon ki tarah. Bewakoofi hai. Maine kaha zameen khodo (Jacqueline was also there with us. She was doing cardio on the treadmill like a fool. It was foolish. I told her… farm the land),” said Salman.

He was most recently seen on the big screen in the film 'Antim: The Final Truth,' which starred his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead role. 'Tiger 3,' in which he will star alongside Katrina Kaif, will be his next project.

