Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Ryan Reynolds Talks About Dealing With 'Anxiety'; Explains Why He Has Taken 'Sabbatical' From Acting

Reynolds addressed his symptoms of anxiety and spoke about his troublesome work ethic, which often has proved to be disastrous for his mental health.

Ryan Reynolds had recently announced that he'd be taking a sabbatical from acting. | Source: Instagram/@vancityreynolds

2021-10-29T12:11:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:11 pm

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds opened up regarding his decision to take a “little sabbatical” from acting, in a recent interview. Reynolds addressed his symptoms of anxiety and spoke about his troublesome work ethic, which often has proved to be disastrous for his mental health. Speaking to WSJ Magazine, the ‘Deadpool’ star discussed his work ethic in detail.

"I tend to bite off way more than I could or should chew," Reynolds said, adding that the same has led him to not care about his "own well-being" at times.

He also noted that his work ethic brings his anxiety, because of his trait of fixating on things. “I fixate on things...That’s sort of the engine of anxiety. I lay awake at night, wrapping and unwrapping every possible scenario. I slept at a perfect right angle for so many years,” he added.

Instead of ticking boxes and counting on achievements, his goal, for the moment, Reynolds said, is to fully embrace and live.

“I tend to pave over anxiety with work and, to a lesser extent, achievement...You want to tick boxes sometimes. So these days, my goal is to be as present as I can and not just tick a box just to do it. I’m fully embracing and living that right now," the actor said.

Recently the actor had announced taking a “little sabbatical”, after wrapping up shooting for his upcoming film ‘Spirited’, which also stars Will Ferrell.

 
 
 
A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists,” he had written on Instagram.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Outlook Web Bureau Ryan Reynolds Los Angeles Hollywood Mental Health Art & Entertainment
