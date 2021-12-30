Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
'Bigg Boss 14' Winner Rubina Dilaik Slams A Troll For Badly Editing Her Photo

Television actress Rubina Dilaik, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 14', has gone viral on social media in a photo that shows her in a completely different light. She called the photo "badly edited" and slammed the user for sharing it, despite the fact that it was claimed to be an old photo of hers.

Television actress Rubina Dilaik. | Instagram/@rubinadilaik

2021-12-30T20:03:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 8:03 pm

Television actress Rubina Dilaik recently slammed an internet user for circulating a badly edited throwback picture of the actress. She took it to her Instagram handle and shared a collage posted by one of her fan pages on her story.

The collage has a picture from Dilaik's beauty pageant win on the left and a recent picture on the right. The picture was posted by the fan while appreciating Dilaik's struggle. It was posted with the caption “The struggle is real!”.

She wasn't quite impressed with how her old picture was edited and added to the collage. After taking notice of the post, she posted it on her story and wrote, “I want to meet the genius who edited the ‘left’ picture…. And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life… (sic).”

Dilaik has never kept herself from expressing her views and opinions and is loved for her upfront nature. She was loved for the same during her 'Bigg Boss 14' stint.

Sometime back, Dilaik slammed trolls who fat-shamed her. She took to social media and gave a befitting reply to all the people who trolled her for gaining weight post Covid-19 recovery.

 
 
 
Posting a picture on her Instagram, she wrote, “Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS , I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages , you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting … you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now , I don’t wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects. Well , I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work,” she wrote, adding, “But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life ! PS :- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN! (sic).”

On the work front, Dilaik was last seen on TV in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' after her grand 'Bigg Boss 14' win. She is now prepping up for her debut in Bollywood alongside actors Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

