Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rubina Dilaik Says She Had To Sell 2 Houses After Producer Cheated Her Of ₹16 Lakhs

“My payments were due for nine months. I used to call my production house and producers, visit their office and plead them to pay me because I had to pay EMIs for my house,” said actor Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina Dilaik Says She Had To Sell 2 Houses After Producer Cheated Her Of ₹16 Lakhs
Actress Rubina Dilaik. | Instagram/ @rubinadilaik

Trending

Rubina Dilaik Says She Had To Sell 2 Houses After Producer Cheated Her Of ₹16 Lakhs
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T18:59:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 6:59 pm

Actress Rubina Dilaik said that she previously had to sell two properties since her job payments were not coming for several months. She discovered that she had been penalised for unprofessional behaviour such as shooting delays, for which she had to pay a substantial quantity of money. Dilaik also stated that the charges are false.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Dilaik said, “My payments were due for nine months. I used to call my production house and producers, visit their office and plead them to pay me because I had to pay EMIs for my house.”

She then discovered that the delay in payments was due to pending penalties amounting to approximately Rs 16 lakh. Dilaik added, “I get this ledger sort of thing with uplinks, which you file when the shoot gets delayed and you have to pay penalty. My uplinks were worth Rs 16 lakh, in 2011,” and claimed that the allegations weren’t true.

She further told that she had to sell both of her houses and her car because of pending dues. Dilaik said, “I had to sell off my first house in the city. I didn’t buy a house since then. I was way behind my commitments and EMIs. I sold off my car. That is when I decided I don’t want to live in uncertainty, insecurity, and constant anxiety."

Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla were both contenders on 'Bigg Boss 14' and the former won the season. The couple openly discussed their marriage and possible divorce on the show.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Talking about the same, Dilaik said, “Abhinav was hesitant. I said ‘If we are going on a reality show and if we are not the real ones, you think people are going to connect to us. I think let’s go with our truth’.”

“Bigg Boss makers had a creative call with us and asked me what do you think is unique about your relationship. I said my relationship is going to fall apart in the next two months or maybe we are going to bridge it again,” Dilaik said.

Rubina Dilaik made her acting debut with 'Chotti Bahu' and went on to star in shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural,' 'Punar Vivah,' and 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.'

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rubina Dilaik Mumbai Bollywood Bigg Boss TV Reality Shows Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Anand Deverakonda: Vijay and I Developed Interest In Cinema Because Of Our Father

Anand Deverakonda: Vijay and I Developed Interest In Cinema Because Of Our Father

Sara Ali Khan: I Have Made Mistakes, Some Even Publically, But It's Ok

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' Motion Poster To Be Unveiled On December 15

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Have Never Chosen To Do A Film Keeping My Box-Office Gains In Mind

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Test Positive For Covid-19

RSVP Announces Casting Of Sanya Malhotra And Fatima Sana Shaikh In 'SamBahadur'

How Indian Artists Are Addressing Issues Of Environment Through Artwork

Case Filed Against Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' For Samantha's Dance Number

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aayush Sharma's Performance At The Dabangg Tour In Riyadh Gets Gatecrashed By A Fan

Aayush Sharma's Performance At The Dabangg Tour In Riyadh Gets Gatecrashed By A Fan

Did You Know? Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Didn’t See Each Other’s Outfits Till The Wedding Day

Did You Know? Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Didn’t See Each Other’s Outfits Till The Wedding Day

Irrfan Khan's Wife, Sutapa Sikdar, Posts An Emotional Message As Son Babil Khan Begins Shooting

Irrfan Khan's Wife, Sutapa Sikdar, Posts An Emotional Message As Son Babil Khan Begins Shooting

Venkatesh Poses Like A Nawab At Charminar For His Next Film 'F3'

Venkatesh Poses Like A Nawab At Charminar For His Next Film 'F3'

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Mineral-rich Balochistan had long been neglected by Islamabad but now due to the presence of Chinese workers, the government has to douse the flames before it harms Pakistan and China’s strategic interests.

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Rizwan Reaches 50, Lifts Pakistan

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Rizwan Reaches 50, Lifts Pakistan

Koushik Paul / West Indies will be missing the services of Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers vs Pakistan. Get here live cricket scores of PAK vs WI here first T20 in Karachi.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement