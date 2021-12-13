Rubina Dilaik Says She Had To Sell 2 Houses After Producer Cheated Her Of ₹16 Lakhs

Actress Rubina Dilaik said that she previously had to sell two properties since her job payments were not coming for several months. She discovered that she had been penalised for unprofessional behaviour such as shooting delays, for which she had to pay a substantial quantity of money. Dilaik also stated that the charges are false.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Dilaik said, “My payments were due for nine months. I used to call my production house and producers, visit their office and plead them to pay me because I had to pay EMIs for my house.”

She then discovered that the delay in payments was due to pending penalties amounting to approximately Rs 16 lakh. Dilaik added, “I get this ledger sort of thing with uplinks, which you file when the shoot gets delayed and you have to pay penalty. My uplinks were worth Rs 16 lakh, in 2011,” and claimed that the allegations weren’t true.

She further told that she had to sell both of her houses and her car because of pending dues. Dilaik said, “I had to sell off my first house in the city. I didn’t buy a house since then. I was way behind my commitments and EMIs. I sold off my car. That is when I decided I don’t want to live in uncertainty, insecurity, and constant anxiety."

Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla were both contenders on 'Bigg Boss 14' and the former won the season. The couple openly discussed their marriage and possible divorce on the show.

Talking about the same, Dilaik said, “Abhinav was hesitant. I said ‘If we are going on a reality show and if we are not the real ones, you think people are going to connect to us. I think let’s go with our truth’.”

“Bigg Boss makers had a creative call with us and asked me what do you think is unique about your relationship. I said my relationship is going to fall apart in the next two months or maybe we are going to bridge it again,” Dilaik said.

Rubina Dilaik made her acting debut with 'Chotti Bahu' and went on to star in shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural,' 'Punar Vivah,' and 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.'