Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Riteish Deshmukh To Mark His Directorial Debut With Marathi Film 'Ved'

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh will mark his directional debut in the film 'Ved'. The film will also star his wife and bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza.

Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

2021-12-08T21:05:54+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 9:05 pm

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh announced on Wednesday that he will make his directorial debut with the Marathi film 'Ved.'

The actor took to social media to announce his directorial debut, which will also mark his wife Genelia D'Souza's foray into Marathi cinema.

Besides her, the film also stars actor Jiya Shankar.

 
 
 
"After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first Marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness," Deshmukh wrote, alongside the poster of the movie. 

D'Souza, who returns to acting after a decade, shared a series of posts on Instagram, expressing her excitement for the film. 

She said after acting in Hindi and South language movies, she wanted to feature in Marathi films.

"Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it.. And then this happened," she said, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of 'Ved'. 

"Coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC," the actor who has acted with Deshmukh in 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', 'Masti' and 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya', said.

Noted musician duo Ajay-Atul will score the music for the film, which has a release date of August 12, 2022.

Deshmukh is also set to make his digital debut with a quirky coming-of-age Netflix film 'Plan A Plan B', co-starring Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia.  

He will also feature in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s home production movie 'Visfot'.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Riteish Deshmukh Genelia D'Souza Mumbai India Film Director Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
