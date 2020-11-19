Richa Chadha Honoured With Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2020

Richa Chadha was honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2020 for her significant contribution to Indian cinema. She received the prestigious award from Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Reports state that the actress was given the award at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

"I will hold and cherish this honour For a long time in my life. When you haven’t had the guidance and have taken all your decisions by yourself, every award is a reiteration that you’ve done well for yourself. It boosts my self confidence and inspires me to work harder and do better. My journey has been frankly quite arduous and it has been a tough fight to get films that resonate with me and my value system, and even those are few and far in between. Doing beyond and delivering more than just entertainment has always been my goal. I feel humbled, delighted and excited about the work to come in future. An artist can empower the powerless, be the voice for the voiceless. Happy to see so many of my peers also be aware of this responsibility and make movies that trigger a dialogue. In this year, it’s essential to stand in support of medical workers who’ve braved the worst and still are relentlessly working towards bringing back normalcy."

Richa, who has never shied away from voicing her opinions and done several social services, feels, “The job of an actor goes beyond an entertainer’s. We all bear the responsibility of uplifting society, and as an influential person, I urge that more people join in support of the less privileged. The medical fraternity and the Covid warriors alike believed in us to carry out our responsibility for the continued support, which drove us out of the most difficult year of our lives.”

