Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty Uploads Emotional Post On The Year 2021; Calls It Full Of Pain, Healing

Actress Rhea Chakraborty took it to Instagram to reflect back on the year 2021.

Rhea Chakraborty Uploads Emotional Post On The Year 2021; Calls It Full Of Pain, Healing
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. | Instagram/@rhea_chakraborty

Trending

Rhea Chakraborty Uploads Emotional Post On The Year 2021; Calls It Full Of Pain, Healing
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T20:31:41+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 8:31 pm

Actress Rhea Chakraborty posted a picture on Instagram, dressed in a rust coloured boat-neck top paired with denims. Writing an emotional caption to the picture, the actress looked back at her journey in 2021 and called it a year full of healing and pain.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Smiling at the camera as she gets clicked candidly, the actress captioned the post as, "You see me smiling and laughing, it's not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain."

"But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn't break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year's Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew," she added.

It was in the year 2020, when the actress made headlines after she was accused by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from Rajput. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drug-related probe into Rajput's death case.
The 29-year-old actress was arrested by the NCB on September 9 last year for allegedly procuring drugs for Rajput, who was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020.

Multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, and the National Crime Bureau, investigated the case and nabbed her brother,Showik Chakraborty  as well as several other glam-world personalities. The actress  was then held in custody for 28 days before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2020.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

After over 14 months, in November 2021, a Mumbai special court ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to defreeze the bank accounts of Rhea Chakraborty and return her electronic gadgets. Chakraborty had filed a plea seeking release of her gadgets like an Apple laptop and an iPhone, and access to her bank accounts, according to her lawyer Nikhil Maneshinde. Following her arrest, the NCB seized the devices and placed a hold on her bank accounts.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the the film 'Chehre', which released in August this year.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput Mumbai India Entertainment New Year Celebrations Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood news Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

From Vijay Sethupathi To Allu Arjun: Fans Love Giving Monikers To Their South Idols

From Vijay Sethupathi To Allu Arjun: Fans Love Giving Monikers To Their South Idols

From 'Jai Bhim' to 'Tuck Jagadish': South Films That Stood Out With OTT Releases

Vishwak Sen Tests Positive For Covid-19

Why JK Rowling Is Absent From The Harry Potter Reunion?

Emma Watson Reveals Her Kissing Scene With Rupert Grint In Harry Potter Was Horrifying

Ranveer Singh In 5 Biopics After '83's Success?

Samantha Prabhu Is learning To Say ‘Never Say Never’

Shilpa Shetty Bids Goodbye To 2021 With An Emotional Note And Welcomes 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Veteran Malayalam actor G K Pillai Passes Away At 97

Veteran Malayalam actor G K Pillai Passes Away At 97

Ranveer Singh Talks About His Upcoming Films 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' And 'Cirkus'

Ranveer Singh Talks About His Upcoming Films 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' And 'Cirkus'

Is Disha Patani Celebrating New Years With Tiger Shroff?

Is Disha Patani Celebrating New Years With Tiger Shroff?

Ira Khan Has The Quirkiest Reply When A Troll Asked Her 'Is Aamir Khan Your Relative'

Ira Khan Has The Quirkiest Reply When A Troll Asked Her 'Is Aamir Khan Your Relative'

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

On New Year's Eve Another Joy For Indian Cricket As Colts Hammer Sri Lanka To Win Asia Cup 2021

On New Year's Eve Another Joy For Indian Cricket As Colts Hammer Sri Lanka To Win Asia Cup 2021

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Defending champions India beat Sri Lanka in Dubai by nine wickets in the Under-19 Asia Cup final for their eighth title.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement