Rhea Chakraborty Talks About The Power Of Love In Her Latest Instagram Post

Rhea Chakraborty’s new post on Instagram celebrates the power of love. She says it never fades despite adversity and grief. This is Rhea’s second post after two weeks since August 2020. The other one being an image where she holds her mother’s palm dedicating it to her mother on International Women's Day, earlier this month.

In this post, Rhea talks about love. In the image posted by her, she is seen lying on the bed with Sand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani forming a heart symbol with their hands. Her post is a quote by American author, Robert Fulghum. She says, “#LOVEISPOWER ‘Love is a fabric which never fades, no matter how often it is washed in the water of adversity and grief’- Rober Fulghum (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

The ‘Chehre’ actor made a comeback to social media earlier this month. On her first post, Rhea wrote, “Happy Women’s Day to us … Maa and me … together forever … my strength, my faith, my fortitude – my Maa #love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother #womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine