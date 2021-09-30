Rhea Chakraborty Offered Rs 35 Lakhs Per Week For 'Bigg Boss 15': Reports

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was sighted earlier this week in an Andheri studio, sparking rumours that she may participate in 'Bigg Boss 15', the programme hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The excitement around Chakraborty's debut on the famous reality programme grew after Tejaswi Prakash, one of the housemates, and Dalljiet Kaur, a previous Bigg Boss competitor, were spotted in the same studio on Monday.

It was unclear if Chakraborty will be entering the house or just be performing on the show's launch night on Saturday, or if her presence in the studio coincided with Prakash and Kaur, who may perform in the first episode.

According to reports, the ‘Chehre’ actress has been given a staggering Rs 35 lakh per week for her participation in the program. However, nothing has been verified as of yet.

Late actor Sidharth Shukla, the Bigg Boss 13 winner, was allegedly paid approximately Rs 35-40 lakh for a two-week stint on the program. Actress Rashami Desai was also compensated well.

The 15th season of the contentious reality program Bigg Boss is slated to premiere on October 2, and the anticipation for celebrity appearances is at an all-time high. Many celebs have already been confirmed to be on the show, and they include celebs like Tejaswi Prakash, Afsana Khan, Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Simba and many others.