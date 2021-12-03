Rhea Chakraborty Calls Younger Brother A Warrior, Asks Him To Have Patience And Faith

Rhea Chakraborty shared a new post for her brother, Showik Chakraborty, on Thursday, December 2. He was referred to as a warrior by the actress, who advised him to have patience and trust. Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained them in a drug case. They were both imprisoned in Mumbai's Byculla Prison. While the actress served one month in prison, her brother was released on bond three months after his arrest.

During Aryan Khan's bail hearing in October, the NCB made a comparison between the star kid and Showik Chakraborty's alleged involvement in drug crimes. The actress shared a photo of her brother posing with his back to the camera on her Instagram stories today. He appears to be on a journey. " My baby brother is a warrior. #Patience #Resilience #Fortitude #Faith (sic)," she captioned the picture.

Rhea Chakraborty's younger brother is Showik Chakraborty. They were both imprisoned for allegedly supplying drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Before Sushant's death on June 14, 2020, Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput were in a live-in relationship. Chakraborty used to hang out with her sister and Rajput at parties.

Rhea and Showik Chakraborty were in the news after their names were mentioned in connection with the ongoing Aryan Khan case. Satish Maneshinde, who is currently representing Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, in the ongoing Mumbai cruise drugs case, previously represented the actress in the drug case that arose after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.