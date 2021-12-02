Dwayne Johnson Screams 'Holy Sh*t' As 'Red Notice' Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Film

The thriller 'Red Notice,' starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, has surpassed 'Bird Box' as Netflix's most-watched film of all time. Johnson took to Instagram to provide audience figures for the action-comedy, which is set to be the streamer's most costly film ever and is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Sharing a screenshot of a CNN news story, Johnson took to Instagram to write, “Holy sh*t Breakin’ out the @teremana RED NOTICE is now the most-watched film in @netflix history, officially making it the #1 ALL-TIME MOVIE in streaming. Previous record held by BIRD BOX in 2018 with 282 million hours viewed. With still 11 days to go, RED NOTICE has been viewed for a staggering 328 MILLION HOURS. With an INCREDIBLE 92% GLOBAL AUDIENCE SCORE!! And we have almost two weeks left of our global run to tally up these extraordinary and groundbreaking metrics. Love U guys and THANK YOU!!!”

Bird Box had 282 million hours of total viewing, whereas Red Notice had 328 million hours. Red Notice also had the most successful opening weekend of any Netflix film. Ryan Reynolds had posted on Instagram at the time. Here's the post.

The picture, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, featured a stellar cast that included Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and a slew of other notable actors. The picture, which was billed as Netflix's most expensive feature to date, also had the largest opening weekend. Johnson credited the film's accomplishment to the entire team and professionals who worked on the sets amid the pandemic's hard days. The actor stated that the film's success would not have been possible without the 'Red Notice' crew, who shot the movie well despite being confined to their hotels owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.