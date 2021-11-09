Raveena Tandon Praised Katrina Kaif For New 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Song, Reveals Farah Khan

Director Rohit Shetty’s 'Sooryavanshi' was released a day after Diwali on November 5. Keeping aside the action-packed drama, the film also amused fans with a revamped version of the popular 'Mohra' song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'. The sizzling music video was also released on Saturday, much to the surprise of the audience. The original, from 90s release 'Mohra', featured Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan in a recent media interaction spoke about working on the recreation, and also shared that Raveena was the first one to call her after watching the new version. The 90s popular actor also mentioned to her how Katrina Kaif was looking good in the song.

Speaking to India Today, the choreographer-filmmaker said, “Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina is looking so good. Even Manish (Malhotra) was of the thought that we go away from the visuals of the original song and he’s made Katrina look like a million bucks. I also don’t think anyone could have done justice to 'Tip Tip', other than Katrina.”

Khan revealed that since it was an iconic song, she felt enormous pressure to deliver and do justice to it. Khan also revealed since Katrina and she already had a hit 'Sheila ki jawani', it was an added pressure. Talking about collaborating with the actor again, Farah said, “It was an absolute delight! She is in her best shape and looking stunning, so to work with her on 'Tip tip' was just perfect.”

She also addressed the criticism that the remix version has been receiving from a certain section of the audience. Farah said, “You are getting two for the price of one. And you know, Rekha and Chinni Prakash, who did the original song, their son was assisting Rohit on this song. I kept telling him, ‘Call your father and I hope he’s not going to be upset’, and he said, ‘No, my dad loves you!’ So that was a big relief because I personally don’t like doing remakes of songs.”

With a blockbuster opening, 'Sooryavanshi' has earned over Rs 77 crore after the first weekend. This will make it the highest first weekend gross for an Akshay Kumar film.