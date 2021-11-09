Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Raveena Tandon Praised Katrina Kaif For New 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Song, Reveals Farah Khan

“It was an absolute delight," says Farah Khan on collaborating with Katrina Kaif for the song.

Raveena Tandon Praised Katrina Kaif For New 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Song, Reveals Farah Khan
Farah Khan and Katrina Kaif | Instagram/ @spotboye_in

Trending

Raveena Tandon Praised Katrina Kaif For New 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Song, Reveals Farah Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T22:52:04+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 10:52 pm

Director Rohit Shetty’s 'Sooryavanshi' was released a day after Diwali on November 5. Keeping aside the action-packed drama, the film also amused fans with a revamped version of the popular 'Mohra' song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'. The sizzling music video was also released on Saturday, much to the surprise of the audience. The original, from 90s release 'Mohra', featured Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan in a recent media interaction spoke about working on the recreation, and also shared that Raveena was the first one to call her after watching the new version. The 90s popular actor also mentioned to her how Katrina Kaif was looking good in the song.

Speaking to India Today, the choreographer-filmmaker said, “Raveena was the first one to call me and say that the song is looking fab and Katrina is looking so good. Even Manish (Malhotra) was of the thought that we go away from the visuals of the original song and he’s made Katrina look like a million bucks. I also don’t think anyone could have done justice to 'Tip Tip', other than Katrina.”

Khan revealed that since it was an iconic song, she felt enormous pressure to deliver and do justice to it. Khan also revealed since Katrina and she already had a hit 'Sheila ki jawani', it was an added pressure. Talking about collaborating with the actor again, Farah said, “It was an absolute delight! She is in her best shape and looking stunning, so to work with her on 'Tip tip' was just perfect.”

 She also addressed the criticism that the remix version has been receiving from a certain section of the audience. Farah said, “You are getting two for the price of one. And you know, Rekha and Chinni Prakash, who did the original song, their son was assisting Rohit on this song. I kept telling him, ‘Call your father and I hope he’s not going to be upset’, and he said, ‘No, my dad loves you!’ So that was a big relief because I personally don’t like doing remakes of songs.”

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

With a blockbuster opening, 'Sooryavanshi' has earned over Rs 77 crore after the first weekend. This will make it the highest first weekend gross for an Akshay Kumar film.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Farah Khan Katrina Kaif Raveena Tandon Akshay Kumar Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Piya Valecha To Join Cast Of Television Show 'Maddam Sir'

Piya Valecha To Join Cast Of Television Show 'Maddam Sir'

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash And Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's Romance Blossoming Inside 'Bigg Boss 15'

Sivakarthikeyan Completes Dubbing For Tamil Film 'Don'

Erica Fernandes On Quitting 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi': It's An Integral Part Of My Life

Romantic Getaway: Aaliyah Kashyap Shares Photos With Boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Pooja Banerjee On Pregnancy: We Want To Have A Daughter, But We’ll Be Happy If It’s Either

Raj Kundra Makes First Public Appearance After Pornography Controversy

Miesha Iyer: Falling In Love With Ieshaan Sehgaal Was Not Planned; I Couldn’t Deny The Connection

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Tiku Weds Sheru': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Looking Forward To Work On Kangana's Next Project

'Tiku Weds Sheru': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Looking Forward To Work On Kangana's Next Project

I Got Several Hate Messages: Roshni Dada On Speaking Up About The Societal Practices In Arunachal Pradesh

I Got Several Hate Messages: Roshni Dada On Speaking Up About The Societal Practices In Arunachal Pradesh

National Tribal Dance Festival: A Window Into Lives And Distinct Cultures Of Tribes In India

National Tribal Dance Festival: A Window Into Lives And Distinct Cultures Of Tribes In India

Veteran Malayalam Actress Kozhikode Sharada Dead

Veteran Malayalam Actress Kozhikode Sharada Dead

Read More from Outlook

Tathagata Roy vs Dilip Ghosh: Another Headache For BJP In West Bengal?

Tathagata Roy vs Dilip Ghosh: Another Headache For BJP In West Bengal?

Outlook Correspondent / Former state unit president Tathagata Roy has been taking repeated digs at national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

Who Gets The Axe In Himachal Pradesh? Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet In For Reshuffle As BJP Reviews Bypoll Losses

Who Gets The Axe In Himachal Pradesh? Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet In For Reshuffle As BJP Reviews Bypoll Losses

Ashwani Sharma / After bypoll losses, BJP is likely to go for sweeping changes in the Jai Ram Thakur cabinet.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Can Centre Force Non- BJP States To Reduce Taxes On Petrol And Diesel?

Can Centre Force Non- BJP States To Reduce Taxes On Petrol And Diesel?

Outlook Business Team / After the centre's announcement to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, all the BJP-ruled states have also announced cuts on VAT.

Advertisement