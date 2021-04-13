Raveena Tandon, Akshaye Khanna To Pair Up For Vijay Gutte-Directed 'Legacy'

Bollywood actors Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon are set to share the screen in director Vijay Gutte's next project, the drama series "Legacy". Gutte's last directorial venture was "The Accidental Prime Minister".

The pair was last seen in the ensemble in JP Dutta's 2003 war drama "LOC: Kargil".

The "Ittefaq" actor said he was thrilled to come on board the series as it aims to provide quality entertainment to the audience.

"It is refreshing to work on the content that challenges our boundaries as an industry as a whole. Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our best to create a content piece the audience looks forward to. I'm glad 'Legacy' is going to be my first web series," Khanna, 46, said in a statement.

"Happy to announce my next web series LEGACY, With #akshayekhanna Directed by Vijay Gutte. Produced by After Studios, @AAFilmsIndia and Sunny Bakshi", said Tandon in a tweet.

According to the makers, the show will be mounted on a big scale with the team intending to shoot it across multiple foreign locations.

Tandon said the series presents an "interesting tale of power struggle" with an engaging drama at the backdrop.

"It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience. I am excited to be associated with the show and looking forward to beginning this journey," she said.

The series would also reunite Khanna with Gutte after their 2019 political drama "The Accidental Prime Minister".

The director called "Legacy" an aspirational project which would reflect the "dark realities of the professional world."

"I am thrilled to be reuniting with Akshaye for this and exhilarated to have Raveena Tandon on board with us. This talent powerhouse is set for an epic rivalry," he added.

"Thrilled to announce my next directorial venture!! LEGACY a web series featuring Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon for the first time as rivals. Produced by After Studios, AA Films and Sunny Bakshi #AkshayeKhanna @TandonRaveena", he said in a tweet.

Thrilled to announce my next directorial venture!!

LEGACY a web series featuring Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon for the first time as rivals.

Produced by After Studios, AA Films and Sunny Bakshi #AkshayeKhanna @TandonRaveena #Legacy @webseries_Legacy#AfterStudios pic.twitter.com/cCGIl4N9Fk — vijay gutte (@GutteVijay) April 13, 2021

"Legacy" is produced by After Studios, AA Films and Sunny Bakshi.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine