Rashami Desai Confesses Her Love To Umar Riyaz

Reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant and television actress Rashami Desai confessed her feelings for Umar Riaz during the Ticket To Finale task saying “I love you” on national television.

In the previous episode the contestants were playing the ticket to finale task and in the middle of the task Abhijit Bichukale asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss on the cheek, after this there was a lot of tension and drama created in the Big ‘Boss 15 house’.

Bhattacharjee became enraged and warned Bichukale not to step over the line. Other contestants, such as Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal, supported Bhattacharjee by speaking out against Bichukale. Although Desai informed Bhattacharjee that she should know how to draw a line and that if she continued to interfere, others would follow suit.

After this Desai was caught in a heated argument with Bhattacharjee and in the course of this argument, Bhattacharjee said to Desai that if she liked Riaz, why didn't she dare to confess the same to him. To answer the question raised by Bhattacharjee, Desai walked up to Riyaz, held his face and said, “I love you.” She also says that “Main tujhe bahot pasand karti hoon’ ( I like you a lot ).

Desai was afterwards asked by Prakash if she liked Riaz. She said that she had never considered it before, but that she did connect well with him.

At the same time, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt and Riaz are seen having fun lying together. Speaking of the whole situation and the scene Riaz said, “Bhai, main toh darr gaya tha” ( I got scared).

The ticket to the finale task was canceled after many housemates didn't play it the way it was supposed to be played.