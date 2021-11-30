Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
'Ranveer Singh's '83' Is A Blockbuster,' Say Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, R Madhavan, And Other Celebs

From filmmakers, Karan Johar and Nikkhil Advani to actors R Madhavan and Dia Mirza, celebs take to their social media to praise the trailer for the sports drama '83,' starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

Celebs react to Ranveer Singh's '83.' | Instagram/ @83thefilm

2021-11-30T17:09:43+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 5:09 pm

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's '83' trailer has dropped online. Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama follows how the Indian cricket team, went from being the underdogs to winning their first-ever World Cup in 1983 by defeating the West Indies. The long-awaited trailer of the sports drama has fascinated viewers as well as people from the film industry.

Actress Dia Mirza said she got goosebumps on seeing the trailer while Director Karan Johar declared it a ‘bonafide blockbuster’.

Here are some of the reactions from celebs to the film's trailer:

 '83' also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. In the trailer, Deepika Padukone is also seen as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

On June 25, 1983, India won their first-ever cricket World Cup title by beating West Indies in the finals at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The film is about a memorable win.

The World Cup-winning team was headed by all-rounder Kapil Dev. India's World Cup final playing XI also included Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, and Balwinder Sandhu.

'83' will release in theatres on December 24.

