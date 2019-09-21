﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gully Boy' Is India's Official Entry To Oscars

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gully Boy' Is India's Official Entry To Oscars

'Gully Boy', produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, featured Ranveer as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gully Boy' Is India's Official Entry To Oscars
Twitter
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gully Boy' Is India's Official Entry To Oscars
outlookindia.com
2019-09-21T18:13:30+0530

Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India announced on Saturday.

The movie, which released commercially across the country in February this year, also features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash.

"India's official entry for Oscars this year is 'Gully Boy'. There were 27 films in the running this year but it was a unanimous decision to select 'Gully Boy'," FFI secretary general Supran Sen told PTI.

Celebrated actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen was the head of the jury for this year's selection committee.

"Gully Boy", produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, featured Ranveer as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

The film had its world premiere earlier this year at the Berlin International Film Festival.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Farhan Akhtar Zoya Akhtar Oscars Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Deepika Padukone's IIFA Memes On Instagram Will Give You A Good Laugh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters