Ranu Mondal's Hilarious Videos On Teri Meri Kahani Goes Viral

Himesh Reshammiya recently introduced railway station singing sensation Ranu Mondal to movies. She was later made fun for the same and her funny meme videos went viral. Not just one, but many have made funny videos on her. Have a look at some of the funny videos.

Odia actor-comedian Tattwa Prakash Satapathy, famously known as Papu Pom Pom, has been slammed by several quarters after mocking internet sensation Ranu Mondal in a TikTok video. Ranu went viral after a video of her singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal was circulated widely on social media.

She soon got a call from a reality show and also recorded a song titled Teri Meri Kahaani for Himesh Reshammiya. The musician, earlier this week, had Instagrammed a video from his recording session with Ranu. Satapathy, in his TikTok video, imitated the entire scenario of Ranu's recording with Himesh. He wore a yellow saree just as Ranu did during her recording session as Teri Meri Kahaani in Ranu's voice played in the background and Satapathy lip-synced. In Satapathy's video, another man imitated Himesh Reshammiya - seen encouraging Ranu as she sang Teri Meri Kahaani in the Instagram clip shared by the musicians.

Later other comedians were also seen wearing saris and using strainers and bottles as mikes and making funny TIKTOK videos on Ranu Mondal.