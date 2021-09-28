Ranbir Kapoor Gets The Sweetest Birthday Wish On His 39th Birthday From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 today. The actor is currently in Jodhpur with his girlfriend actress Alia Bhatt to celebrate a quiet birthday there with just the two of them. However, there are even reports that the two are actually in Jodhpur to visit and book the Umaid Bhawan Palace in the city for their wedding, which has been getting postponed for the longest time due to the pandemic.

Amidst all of this, Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a lovely family picture, probably from last year’s birthday celebration. Have a look:

Sahni captioned the picture as, "To my 'rockstar' bro -Here's wishing you a very happy b'day !!!!! We love you so much (sic)." What's interesting is that Alia Bhatt features prominently in the picture and it's evident that she has been indeed accepted into the entire Kapoor family.

The picture just adds fuel to the fire that indeed the two of them are going to get hitched soon.