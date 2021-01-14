Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana Join David O'Russell's Next Feature Project

January 14, 2021
Corona
The film also stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, and is currently in production

@zoesaldana/Instagram and Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Hollywood filmmaker David O'Russell's next feature film just expanded in its star power. Oscar-winner Rami Malek and "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Zoe Saldana have boarded the American director's project.

Malek and Saldana join actors Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in the feature film, which has been set up at New Regency, according to Variety.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is said to be based on an original idea from the director. The film is currently in production.

Matthew Budman of "American Hustle" fame will produce.

Malek, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody", will next star in "Little Things", opposite Denzel Washington and Jared Leto, as well as James Bond movie "No Time To Die".

Saldana, known for movies such as "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame", is currently working on the sequel to her 2009 blockbuster "Avatar". 

With PTI inputs

