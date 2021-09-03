Rakul Preet Singh Appears Before ED In Drugs Trafficking Case

Actor Rakul Preet Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on Friday after she was summoned for questioning in connection with their money laundering probe in a drug trafficking case.

The drug racket was exposed in July 2017 and several cases related to drug trafficking were registered and over 20 people were arrested including a US citizen, who was a former aerospace engineer and had worked with the NASA, a Dutch national, a South African national besides seven B.Tech degree holders employed with multi-national companiesin Hyderabad. The names of some Tollywood personalities came out during the interrogation of people arrested in connection with the racket.

The ED had earlier summoned over 10 Tollywood (Telugu film industry) personalities in connection with the sensational racket of supplying high-end narcotics that was busted by the Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department.

The ED had already grilled Telugu director Puri Jagannadh and actress Charmee Kaur in the case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department, as part of its investigation had also probed the alleged drug-links with Tollywood, in 2017, and had then questioned 11 people connected to the Telugu film industry including actors and directors besides the driver of one of the actor and had also collected hair and nail samples. The SIT questioned them to find out if they had any links with the racket as consumers or suppliers or with those arrested.

Last year, Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

(With Inputs From PTI)

