Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out At Abhijit Bichukale, Calls Him 'Pervert'

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who is currently in 'Big Boss 15' house fumed over the statements made by Abhijit Bichukale in the show.

Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out At Abhijit Bichukale, Calls Him 'Pervert'
Rakhi Sawant stood for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and confronts Abhijit Bichukale. | instagram\RakhiSawant

Trending

Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out At Abhijit Bichukale, Calls Him 'Pervert'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T22:15:34+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 10:15 pm

Popular ongoing reality show ‘Big Boss 15’ contestant, actress Rakhi Sawant recently took a dig at wild card entrant Abhijit Bichukale after he asked television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss in the midst of a task.

Sawant was shocked at the statements made by Bichukale, and headed straight to confront him. Enraged, Sawant asked “Why did you ask Devoleena for a kiss”, to which Bichukale said, “I was just joking”.

After this conversation Sawant is seen walking up to Bhattacharjee and clarifying whether he was really joking. The latter said that only after yelling at him, he returned the items back to her. 

Further Sawant responded angrily and said, “Pappi lene aye ho kya? Mika Singh ho tum? (Are you here for a kiss, Are you Mika Singh)?". Bichukale who had nothing in his defense was taken aback and was seen telling her not to make such remarks and comments.

Sawant here was hinting at an event in which Singh kissed her without her consent during the latter's birthday party in 2006. The singer was then arrested on charges of molestation but then released on bail.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Amid the heated conversation, Bichukale said something which angered Sawant even more. He went on to say that “Idhar bacche ko bhi chalti hai, sabko chalti hai, main bhi deta hoon sabko” (Here it is fine, even with kids. Everyone is ok with it, I also give a kiss). After this statement she lost her temper for a moment and called him a pervert.

After the above mentioned incident the contestants were divided on the ongoing matter. While some stood with Bhattacharjee, others had different opinions.

Rashami Desai and Bhattacharjee also indulged in an argument, which apparently led Desai to confess her feelings for Umar Riaz. With the Finale nearing, the ‘Big Boss 15’ house is witnessing a lot of dramas and tensions recently. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rakhi Sawant Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Keanu Reeves To Join The MCU As A Superhero?

Keanu Reeves To Join The MCU As A Superhero?

Aishwarya Rai Panama Papers Case: Here's What The ED Asked The Actress

Top 10 Hindi-Pop Hits Of 2021

Ashmit Patel Plans To Re-Launch Music Label, Is Working On His DJ Career

Fahmaan Khan Focused On Work To Move On From Break-Up

Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' Malayalam Trailer Unveiled

Chiranjeevi Unveils Teaser Of Satyadev starrer 'Godse'

'The Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss' Comfort Food Is Indian Cuisine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Being Asked To Vacate Seat For Bigger Stars

Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Being Asked To Vacate Seat For Bigger Stars

Taylor Swift's Album Party: 100 Attendees Test Covid-19 Positive

Taylor Swift's Album Party: 100 Attendees Test Covid-19 Positive

Year-Ender 2021: From Puneeth Rajkumar To Chithra, Celebrities South Film Industries Lost in 2021

Year-Ender 2021: From Puneeth Rajkumar To Chithra, Celebrities South Film Industries Lost in 2021

Asha Parekh Says Her Mother Was The Power Behind Her

Asha Parekh Says Her Mother Was The Power Behind Her

Read More from Outlook

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Desk / Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” What does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Omicron Scare: SA Vs IND Cricket Series Behind Closed Doors

Omicron Scare: SA Vs IND Cricket Series Behind Closed Doors

Jayanta Oinam / The South Africa vs India cricket series is taking place amid the rising threat of COVID-19.

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Advertisement