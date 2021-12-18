Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out At Abhijit Bichukale, Calls Him 'Pervert'

Popular ongoing reality show ‘Big Boss 15’ contestant, actress Rakhi Sawant recently took a dig at wild card entrant Abhijit Bichukale after he asked television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss in the midst of a task.

Sawant was shocked at the statements made by Bichukale, and headed straight to confront him. Enraged, Sawant asked “Why did you ask Devoleena for a kiss”, to which Bichukale said, “I was just joking”.

After this conversation Sawant is seen walking up to Bhattacharjee and clarifying whether he was really joking. The latter said that only after yelling at him, he returned the items back to her.

Further Sawant responded angrily and said, “Pappi lene aye ho kya? Mika Singh ho tum? (Are you here for a kiss, Are you Mika Singh)?". Bichukale who had nothing in his defense was taken aback and was seen telling her not to make such remarks and comments.

Sawant here was hinting at an event in which Singh kissed her without her consent during the latter's birthday party in 2006. The singer was then arrested on charges of molestation but then released on bail.

Amid the heated conversation, Bichukale said something which angered Sawant even more. He went on to say that “Idhar bacche ko bhi chalti hai, sabko chalti hai, main bhi deta hoon sabko” (Here it is fine, even with kids. Everyone is ok with it, I also give a kiss). After this statement she lost her temper for a moment and called him a pervert.

After the above mentioned incident the contestants were divided on the ongoing matter. While some stood with Bhattacharjee, others had different opinions.

Rashami Desai and Bhattacharjee also indulged in an argument, which apparently led Desai to confess her feelings for Umar Riaz. With the Finale nearing, the ‘Big Boss 15’ house is witnessing a lot of dramas and tensions recently.