Rajpal Yadav To Play A Transgender In ‘Ardh’: Reports

The 50-year-old actor’s makeover will be done under the supervision of Subhash Singh, who is also the make-up artist for Katrina Kaif.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:18 pm
Rajpal Yadav has previously played the role of a transgender in the unreleased film 'Amma'.
Actor Rajpal Yadav will be playing the role of a transgender in the upcoming film ‘Ardh’. According to reports, actor Katrina Kaif’s makeup artist, Subhash Singh has been roped in by the makers to work on Yadav’s look in the film.

This will be the second time that Yadav will be playing the role of a transgender on the big screen. Earlier, Yadav played the role of the antagonist, Radhe Krishna Yadav, in Faisal Saif’s multilingual film, ‘Amma’. However, the film has not released as yet.

The upcoming film, directed by Palash Muchhal, will also star TV actor Hiten Tejwani and ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik. The shooting for the film has already started. Muchhal had announced his film in June.

Muchal in his last interview revealed that, "It's a story of a person who comes to Mumbai to become an actor. That role is played by Rajpal Yadav."

‘Ardh’ will not only mark the Hindi cinema directorial debut of Palash but also actor Rubina Dilaik's debut on big screen. ‘Ardh’ is being targeted for an OTT release in early 2022. 

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

