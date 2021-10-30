Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa To Tie The Knot In November

Actor Rajkummar Rao and longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa are all said to tie the knot in November this year.

According to a report in Times Of India, the couple will have their marriage ceremony on November 10, 11and 12.

The couple has been dating for almost 10 years now and have been in a live-in relationship in Mumbai.

The two have often spoken about taking the plunge when the right time comes.

While Patralekhaa saw Rao for the first time in his film 'LSD', the 'Newton' actor has spoken about seeing her for the first time in an ad-film.

Meanwhile, this does seem like a season of weddings in Bollywood. Rumours of Katrina Kaif and rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal's weddings have also been doing rounds. The two are planning to marry in the firsy week of December.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt have also reportedly chosen December as the month for their big day.