Rajinikanth Thanks Bus Driver Who Spotted His Acting Talent After Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actor Rajinikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards event earlier today. The actor was honoured for his outstanding five decades of work in the film industry. The occasion was attended by Rajinikanth's family, which included his wife Lathaa Rajinikanth, daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, and son-in-law Dhanush. Actor Dhanush, interestingly, also won a National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in the film ‘Asuran’.
After the in, Rajinikanth was asked to say a few words, and he ended up thanking the bus driver who had spotted his acting talent when he was working as a bus conductor. Have a look at the entire ceremony here:
Here’s the full list of winners:
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: Khasi
Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu
Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle), Dhanush (Tamil)
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi).
Best Tulu Film: Pingara, Mishing-Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Lweduh
Best Haryanvi Film: Choriyaan Choro Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattishgrahi Film: Bhulamn The Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders