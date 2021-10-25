Rajinikanth Thanks Bus Driver Who Spotted His Acting Talent After Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actor Rajinikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards event earlier today. The actor was honoured for his outstanding five decades of work in the film industry. The occasion was attended by Rajinikanth's family, which included his wife Lathaa Rajinikanth, daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, and son-in-law Dhanush. Actor Dhanush, interestingly, also won a National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in the film ‘Asuran’.

After the in, Rajinikanth was asked to say a few words, and he ended up thanking the bus driver who had spotted his acting talent when he was working as a bus conductor. Have a look at the entire ceremony here:

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea

Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: Khasi

Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle), Dhanush (Tamil)

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi).

Best Tulu Film: Pingara, Mishing-Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lweduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Choriyaan Choro Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattishgrahi Film: Bhulamn The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders