Raj Kundra Porn Case: 70 Videos Of 30 Minute Duration Under Police Scanner

As many as 70 videos produced by Raj Kundra are being investigated for pornographic content by the Mumbai Police. According to a report in News 18, the police are examining these videos, produced by different production houses, are being investigated under one property cell.

“Videos made specifically for Kundra-owned ‘Hotshots’ app are being examined by the investigating team. Some are over 20 to 30 minutes long in duration,” a source told the news outlet.

Earlier, it was reported that Kundra’s lawyer had stated in the court that since none of the scenes in the videos being investigated show two people indulging in intercourse, they cannot be classified as porn.

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19 in a case of alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Kundra is in police custody till July 23.

