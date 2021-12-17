Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
'Decoupled' Actors R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla Share Their Take On Love And Marriages

The actors discuss their characters in the series and how it has affected them personally. The show released on Netflix today (December 17).

Decoupled starring R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla has released on Netflix today. | Instagram\netflix_in

2021-12-17T21:29:37+05:30
Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 9:29 pm

‘Decoupled’, a new series on Netflix which starrs actors R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla, is a fresh tale on relationships and weddings. 

The work is a celebration of separation, of their decoupling process, and it is about a couple on the verge of breaking up, but living under the same roof for the sake of their teenage daughter. Manu Joseph wrote the script while Hardik Mehta directed the show. 

In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla discuss their web show and how relationships and marriages have changed.

Madhavan stated that he recognised many personality traits of his character, Arya, in himself, and that the character has seeded in him a lot of new ideas and attributes.

The ‘Rang de Basanti’ actor said, “I think it’s important to recognise what is important. In the end, it all cuts down to a simple life, with a companion. I think if we look at the relationship shared by most of our parents, we will know it’s not so complicated.”

Chawla, who confessed that she has been complaining about a few things to her husband, said that the show has played a huge part in changing a bit of her outlook.

She said, “When I went back, I realized the magic of acceptance. I have beautifully accepted things and now let them take their own course. You don’t need to decide everything, you can let things roll out themselves. And I find that beautiful. Also, coming to changes in marriages now, I think exit has become so easy. It’s so unfair that way since you have an option all the time. I don’t understand how one can be so non-committal about everything.”

 
 
 
R. Madhavan
