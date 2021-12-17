Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
'Pushpa: The Rise': Hindi Version Of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Faces Censorship Trouble

The makers of 'Pushpa' were unable to send the final print of the film's Hindi version to the censor board on time.

'Pushpa: The Rise': Hindi Version Of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Faces Censorship Trouble
Allu Arjun in the film. | Instagram


2021-12-17T13:54:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 1:54 pm

Part 1 of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released in theatres globally on December 17. The film will be released in the following languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The Hindi version of Sukumar's directorial has run into censorship issues ahead of its release. The film's producers have failed to secure a censor certificate for the Hindi version. The film has managed to keep the anticipation going, and fans are keen to see if Allu Arjun's performance is up to par.

The makers of 'Pushpa' were unable to send the final print of the film's Hindi version to the censor board on time. According to a report by News18, board members declined to view the "unfinished" video. Later, the team delivered the final print of Pushpa's Hindi edition, which will now likely receive clearance before its December 17 publication date.

Director Sukumar and his technical team members were busy making changes to the film till Monday, causing the Hindi version to be sent to the censor board to be delayed.

The Hindi version of the film has been plagued with issues since its inception. Previously, Hindi distributors refused to distribute 'Pushpa' in theatres because they allegedly purchased the film rights with the express aim of releasing it on YouTube. Later, Allu Arjun convinced the distributors by agreeing to give the compensation.

The Hindi version is not receiving many screens in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities since the majority of multiplexes favour the Hollywood picture, 'Spiderman: No Way Home.'

Allu Arjun's first pan-India release will be 'Pushpa: The Rise.'
'Pushpa,' directed by Sukumar, also stars Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, in addition to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Allu Arjun Mumbai Tolly­wood Movies Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
