Puneeth Rajkumar Funeral: Power Star Bestowed Full State Honours In Presence Of CM Basavaraj Bommai

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was buried this morning in Bengaluru in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and numerous notable Kannada cinema stars. Bommai, who previously oversaw the actor's state honours, presented a "last salute" prior to the burial at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, the state capital. The Power Star was buried next to his parents.

"It was a personal bonding with the entire family and more so with 'Appu' (as Rajkumar was fondly called). I had seen him as a boy. We had relations since those days. Therefore I am giving him a final salute. Certainly, I was emotional," Bommai said.

The chief minister gave a farewell kiss to the actor, whom he had known since he was a youngster. Several actors attended the ceremony, including Yash, Ravichandran, and Duniya Vijay. Many celebs had posted condolence messages on social media. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted a picture with Rajkumar and offered an emotional tribute.

A deluge of supporters and fans were seen in the visuals at Sree Kanteerava Studios. Some gathered on the roofs of the buildings around the Studios, while others climbed the trees to obtain a sight of the late actor.

Rajkumar, known as Kannada cinema's Power Star and the son of late actor Dr Rajkumar, died on Friday at the age of 46 after suffering a heart arrest. The cremation, which was originally set on Saturday evening, was moved to today due to the late arrival of the actor's daughter (Druthi, who is coming in from New York) and to allow more time for his fans who were unable to pay their final respects.

While it was still dark, the funeral procession left Kanteerava Stadium (where the actor's body was kept on Saturday) to drive to Kanteerava Studio - his ultimate resting place - adjacent to his father, superstar Dr Rajkumar.

Puneeth Rajkumar, recognised for his social engagement, had donated his eyes, following in the footsteps of his father, who had promised his whole family's eye donation back in 1994.