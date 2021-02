Proud Princess: Lilly Singh To Star In Animated LGBTQ Short Film

Famous Youtuber and Late Night show host Lilly Singh is all set to play the role of a princess who discovers “pride in her identity” in an upcoming animated musical short film for the digital children’s content network, Pocket.watch.

The short film titled "Lilly Singh’s Proud Princess" is currently in pre-production, according to Variety.

“She’s an amazing talent and represents an example of the diverse points of view we are bringing to our audience. The film will speak to LGBTQ identity issues for kids. Lilly will be an eloquent and articulate spokesperson for that," Pocket.watch chief content officer Albie Hecht said.

Pocket.watch is a new network funded by actor Robert Downey Jr., producer Jon Landau, and William Morris Endeavor Entertainment chief Chris Jacquemin.

Lilly Singh came out as a bisexual two years ago on social media

“Female... Coloured... Bisexual. Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers,” she wrote at the time, referencing her “SuperwomanI” online handle.

No premiere date has been set for "Lilly Singh's Proud Princess".

(With PTI inputs)

