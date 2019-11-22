It is that time of the year when the film industry comes together to celebrate films from all over the world at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film festival is known to be one of the best in the country and this time, there were some noted filmmakers and industry experts taking part in the panel discussions.
Renowned producer, Siddharth Roy Kapur who has produced many path breaking films, featured in two special interactive sessions on November 21st. The first one, based on the topic of Production, Marketing and Distribution, also featured eminent producer Shobu Yarlagadda, trade analyst Taran Adarsh and INOX owner, Siddharth Jain. The second session, based on The Importance of Skill Development, led by Sunit Tandon, also featured Amit Khare (Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting), Amitabh Kant (CEO, Niti Ayog) and Prasoon Joshi (Chairman, CBFC).
Siddharth Roy Kapur is the Founder of Roy Kapur Films and the President of the Producers Guild of India. His filmography includes some of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time like Dangal, PK, Chennai Express and Kick, as well as some of the most pathbreaking films in Indian cinema like Barfi, Pan Singh Tomar, Dev D and A Wednesday.
Talking about this platform where he shared his thoughts with other film enthusiasts, Siddharth Roy Kapur says, “Films are a huge part of our society and our popular culture, though most people aren’t aware of the intricacies involved in making one. There are many varied aspects to it – production, marketing and distribution to name a few - which, for people striving to be part of the industry in one capacity or another, are important to understand. I am glad that we have a platform like IFFI where people come together and discuss filmmaking at length, and shared their insights and learnings with the next generation of storytellers.”
Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Insight On Film Making
On IFFI’s 50th Anniversary, Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur gave insights on film making in an interactive session
It is that time of the year when the film industry comes together to celebrate films from all over the world at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film festival is known to be one of the best in the country and this time, there were some noted filmmakers and industry experts taking part in the panel discussions.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 24 Hours In Life Of Ruskin Bond: An Obsession With Semi-Colons And The Oxford English Dictionary
- Sena CM For 5 Years, Says Raut Amid Final Talks On Govt Formation With Cong, NCP
- 'Break-Up With BJP Was Inevitable', Says AJSU Leader Sudesh Mahto
- Live, Day-Night Test, Day 1: BAN Bat First Vs Unchanged IND At Eden Gardens
- JNU VC Deserves Compliment -- For Passionate Zeal To Destroy Varsity
- Given Opportunity, BSNL Can Emerge As Top Telecom Company From Turmoil
- One Hundred Days Of Solitude In Kashmir’s News World
- How T. N. Seshan's Poll Clean-up Operation Actually Helped Lalu Yadav In Bihar
- Domestic Violence Can Be Isolated, Repetitive Or Even Span Generations
- Bollywood’s Double Whammy For Bald People Is Regressive, Not Cool
- When Asked To Bend, We Turned To Kafka, George Orwell
- 'Simply Out Of Question': Ex-RBI Governor On $5 Tn Economy By 2025
- 'Sanskrit Can't Be Shackled': Students, Teachers Support Muslim Professor
- 'Climate Emergency' Is Oxford Dictionary's Word Of The Year
- Sharad Pawar Outwitted Chanakya Of Indian Politics: NCP Takes Dig At BJP
- Live, IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Pacers Hold Key in Day-Night Game At Eden
- 'Don't Treat It Lightly': Hema Malini Raises Monkey Menace Issue In LS
- Who's In, Who's Out: Indian Squads For West Indies Series Announced
- Shooting WC Finals: India's Golden Trio Claim Top Honours In China
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- IND Vs WI: Indian Squads For Home Series Against West Indies Announced - Who's In, Who's Out?
- Bombay Ducks: All Batsmen Out For Zero In Mumbai’s Harris Shield
- Kashmir Shuts Day After Amit Shah's 'Everything Is Normal' Remark In Rajya Sabha
- BHU Students Start Counter-Protest In Support Of Muslim Sanskrit Professor