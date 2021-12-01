Nick Jonas Fixing Priyanka Chopra's Outfit At The London Fashion Awards Is The Perfect Reply To Trolls

Priyanka Chopra was the main attraction at the London Fashion Awards 2021, arriving on the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. The two not only engaged in mild PDA, but their love for each other was obvious to all.

Sharing a picture with Chopra leaning on his arm, Nick wrote on Instagram, “The star of the show. @priyankachopra.” Chopra was seen in a top-to-bottom printed bodysuit with a matching overcoat. Jonas was dressed in a black suit and a red tee.

In a video, Jonas can also be seen assisting Chopra with her overcoat train and spreading it around as they prepared for the photos. A viewer commented on the video, “Always the gentleman our nick. Always by pri side.” Another commented, “The only saving grace about the whole thing is him being such a gentleman..I love his attentiveness to her.” One more wrote, “Love seeing them! So much love and support!”

Other videos show her posing separately for photographers, only to be joined by Nick Jonas for couple photos shortly afterward. A fan responded to the same by writing, "They are showing out all the haters #have several seats and eat it. I love me some NP I think they are in such a happy place they don't care and they damn right troll this now eat ur heart out."

Chopra recently shocked her fans by removing Jonas from her surname on Instagram and Twitter. While many speculated the couple was on the verge of a breakup, the actress's mother, Madhu Chopra, dismissed the rumours.

Priyanka Chopra is currently preparing for the release of her Hollywood film, 'The Matrix Resurrections.' She plays a prominent role in the film which has Keanu Reeves as the lead.