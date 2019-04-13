﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling To Team Up For A 'Big Fat Indian Wedding' Comedy

Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling To Team Up For A 'Big Fat Indian Wedding' Comedy

Details of the pitch by Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are being kept under wraps other than being described as 'Crazy Rich Asians' meets 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2019
Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling To Team Up For A 'Big Fat Indian Wedding' Comedy
Twitter @priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling To Team Up For A 'Big Fat Indian Wedding' Comedy
outlookindia.com
2019-04-13T12:28:12+0530

"Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actress Mindy Kaling, who has Indian roots, will team up for a new film, based around a big fat Indian wedding.

Universal Pictures is developing the film after winning an auction for a pitch by Mindy, Priyanka and Dan Goor, reports variety.com.

Mindy, who will write the screenplay with Dan Goor, is attached to star alongside Priyanka and will potentially direct the film. Mindy will produce under her Kaling International, Priyanka for Purple Pebble Pictures, Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Dan.

Heather Morris and Nina Anand Aujla executive produce the project.

Details of the pitch are being kept under wraps other than being described as "Crazy Rich Asians" meets "My Big Fat Greek Wedding". It is likely to revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India.

Priyanka is excited to tell the story with Kaling.

"Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to their story their way. So proud of this incredible partnership with Mindy Kaling and Goor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and an Indian. See you at the cinema," Priyanka tweeted.

Mindy also posted: "My dream team is making a movie. Can't wait for this one."

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Chopra Mindy Kaling Las Vegas Weddings Bollywood Hollywood Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Modi Government's Performance Has Been Abysmal and Deplorable: Prithviraj Chavan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters