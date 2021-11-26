Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Lauded For Jonas Brothers Family Roast By Several Celebrities

Among others, Tapsee Pannu and Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to heap praise over the actress.

Priyanka Chopra Lauded For Jonas Brothers Family Roast By Several Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra Lauded For Jonas Brothers Family Roast By Several Celebrities | Instagram/@priyankachopra

Trending

Priyanka Chopra Lauded For Jonas Brothers Family Roast By Several Celebrities
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T17:07:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 5:07 pm

In the recent "Jonas Brothers Family roast", airing on Netflix, actress Priyanka Chopra was seen throwing some hard jabs at husband Nick Jonas and his brothers.  On November 23, the show debuted on Netflix.

In the roast, Chopra said, "I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music, and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there."

The actress also spoke about the much-talked-about age gap and said, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

Taapsee Pannu praised Priyanka Chopra's performance in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which was just released. She addressed a note to Chopra, referring to her as a woman goal. Pannu isn't afraid to share her thoughts on social media. She was most recently seen congratulating Priyanka Chopra on her hilarious performance in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. "Priyanka, you are woman goal. What a woman"

Anushka Sharma has joined the chorus of acclaim for Priyanka Chopra's trailer for her Jonas Brothers Family Roast video.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

"How good are you in this @priyankachopra!!" Sharma remarked on her Instagram stories as she shared the roast video.

Sharma and Chopra previously collaborated in Zoya Akhtar's film 'Dil Dhadakne Do.' Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose, and others were among the leading actors in the film. The film garnered favourable reviews from both reviewers and the general public.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is working on a number of exciting projects as a producer, she has yet to publicly announce her next feature as an actor.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Matrix 4' and 'Jee Le Zara.'

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Priyanka Chopra Taapsee Pannu Anushka Sharma Mumbai Netflix Indian film industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan: Primary Job To Entertain People, Notion I Do Only Socially Relevant Films Not True

Aamir Khan: Primary Job To Entertain People, Notion I Do Only Socially Relevant Films Not True

Singer Shrradha Pandit Approaches Oshiwara Police Over 'Threat' From Ex Manager

Searching For The Thin Line Between Film Promotions And Excessive Marketing

Katrina Kaif-Starrer 'Phone Bhoot’ Set To Release In July 2022

Jeremy Renner: My Feelings For 'Hawkeye' Have Only Deepened

Amitabh Bachchan: "India Acted With Remarkable Restraint" After 26/11

'Antim: The Final Truth': Twitterati Reacts To Salman Khan's Film

Best Wildcard Entrants Of 'Bigg Boss' Over The Years

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Monsta X Becomes Fastest K-Pop Act To Win A Music Award

Monsta X Becomes Fastest K-Pop Act To Win A Music Award

'Satyameva Jayate 2' Movie Review: Anything Goes!

'Satyameva Jayate 2' Movie Review: Anything Goes!

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Films, Documentaries, Shows That Capture the Horrors Of The Terrifying Incident

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Films, Documentaries, Shows That Capture the Horrors Of The Terrifying Incident

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Work In 'Downton Abbey' Director's Next Film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Work In 'Downton Abbey' Director's Next Film

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham have kept New Zealand in the hunt at stumps on Day 2 in Kanpur.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement