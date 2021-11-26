Priyanka Chopra Lauded For Jonas Brothers Family Roast By Several Celebrities

In the recent "Jonas Brothers Family roast", airing on Netflix, actress Priyanka Chopra was seen throwing some hard jabs at husband Nick Jonas and his brothers. On November 23, the show debuted on Netflix.

In the roast, Chopra said, "I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music, and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there."

The actress also spoke about the much-talked-about age gap and said, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

Taapsee Pannu praised Priyanka Chopra's performance in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which was just released. She addressed a note to Chopra, referring to her as a woman goal. Pannu isn't afraid to share her thoughts on social media. She was most recently seen congratulating Priyanka Chopra on her hilarious performance in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. "Priyanka, you are woman goal. What a woman"

Anushka Sharma has joined the chorus of acclaim for Priyanka Chopra's trailer for her Jonas Brothers Family Roast video.

"How good are you in this @priyankachopra!!" Sharma remarked on her Instagram stories as she shared the roast video.

Sharma and Chopra previously collaborated in Zoya Akhtar's film 'Dil Dhadakne Do.' Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose, and others were among the leading actors in the film. The film garnered favourable reviews from both reviewers and the general public.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is working on a number of exciting projects as a producer, she has yet to publicly announce her next feature as an actor.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Matrix 4' and 'Jee Le Zara.'