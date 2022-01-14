Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Preity Zinta Is All Smiles As She Gives 'Mommy Vibes'; See Picture

Actress Preity Zinta who welcomed her twins recently has treated her fans to a new picture.

Preity Zinta Is All Smiles As She Gives 'Mommy Vibes'; See Picture
The actress was last seen in the movies in 2018. | Instagram\PreityZinta

Trending

Preity Zinta Is All Smiles As She Gives 'Mommy Vibes'; See Picture
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T15:51:33+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 3:51 pm

New mommy and actress Preity Zinta flashes her dimpled smile in a recent Instagram post of herself hugging her baby. The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a cozy picture with one of her twin babies.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Earlier, the mommy of two announced their children’s birth in an Instagram post. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives,” she had written.

On February 29, 2016, Zinta married her long-time partner, Gene Goodenough, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In November of last year, Zinta and her husband, Gene Goodenough, welcomed the twins via surrogacy. Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough are their children's names. 

‘Bhaiaji Superhit’, her most recent and last film, was released in 2018. Actor Sunny Deol also appeared in the film, which was directed by Neeraj Pathak.

According to The Times Of India, Zinta is making a comeback in Bollywood with an untitled film directed by Danish Renzu and which is set in Kashmir.  Zinta is said to be playing a brave Kashmiri mother in the film. Despite the fact that the film has yet to receive official confirmation, work on it has already begun.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

ETimes quoted a source saying, “The shooting of the film will take place during the first quarter of 2022, but pre-production of the film has already begun and additional casting is also underway. Preity is open to taking up more projects. In fact, she already has 2-3 films in the pipeline and is looking forward to sign more projects."

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Preity Zinta Mumbai Bollywood motherhood Twins Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mohit Raina On His Wedding: It Was Not a Planned Affair

Mohit Raina On His Wedding: It Was Not a Planned Affair

Arslan Goni Clears The Air On Relationship Rumours with Sussanne Khan

Kanye West Investigated By Los Angeles Police After Battery Complaint

Rakul Preet Singh On Why She Made Her Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani Public

The ‘Old-School’ Charm of Subhash Ghai; How Flora Saini, Sanjay Mishra Fulfilled Their Dreams

Priyanka Chopra Was Really Pissed After A Journalist's Question To Her Contribution To Movies

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

Denzel Washington Did Not Pay Attention To The Superstitions Surrounding 'Macbeth'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Best Political Parodies Of Popular Songs

Best Political Parodies Of Popular Songs

Lockdown Woes: Actors, Directors, Junior Artistes Talk About Financial Troubles Amidst Pandemic

Lockdown Woes: Actors, Directors, Junior Artistes Talk About Financial Troubles Amidst Pandemic

Netizens Lambast Govinda Over His New Music Video 'Hello'

Netizens Lambast Govinda Over His New Music Video 'Hello'

Superstar Nagarjuna On Why He Was 'Worried' And 'Proud' With His Son's Divorce With Wife Samantha Prabhu

Superstar Nagarjuna On Why He Was 'Worried' And 'Proud' With His Son's Divorce With Wife Samantha Prabhu

Read More from Outlook

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

Ina Puri / Memories of my Mashi alternate from childhood days wrapt in her vivid storytelling, to the presence of the activist and writer Mahasweta Devi, who gave voice to the marginalised

Advertisement