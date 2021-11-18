Preity Zinta Becomes Mother of Twins Gia and Jai

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins via surrogacy. The actress shared a selfie with her husband on Twitter and announced the commencement of a new journey.

Zinta and Goodenough have become parents to twins, a boy, and a girl, named Jai and Gia.

Announcing the happy news, the actress wrote on social media, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Zinta and Goodenough got married in 2016 and ever since the actress has been residing in the USA. Many congratulatory messages streamed in on Zinta's Twitter feed. Nargis Fakhri, Iulia Vantur, and Rakul Preet Singh congratulated the couple with warm and loving comments on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty commented, “Sooooo happpyyy and excited hearing this great piece of news my darling. Heartiest Congratulations my darling PZ, sending you Gene and the babies all my love.”