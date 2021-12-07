Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her Return To The Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet in a stunning gold gown for the 'Don't Look Up' premiere in New York City on Sunday.

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her Return To The Red Carpet
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Felt An 'Out Of Body' Experience On Her Return To The Red Carpet | Instagram/@jenniferlawrence_

Trending

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her Return To The Red Carpet
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T17:18:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 5:18 pm

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her red carpet comeback, calling it an "out of body" experience.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old actress attended the New York City premiere of her latest film, 'Don't Look Up', with husband Cooke Maroney, who is now expecting their first child.

Lawrence expressed her feelings with E! in an interview saying that she felt "out of body". "I'm, like, not here — if that makes sense. I'm not processing [it]." she continued.

The soon-to-be mother, who also stood on the carpet with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, wore a glitzy Dior gown with semi-sheer cape sleeves. Her hair was pulled back and she wore Tiffany & Co. jewellery to complete her ensemble.

In the dark comedy directed by Adam McKay, DiCaprio and Lawrence play two astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn the world that a meteor will destroy Earth in just six months.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

In addition to Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, and Tomer Sisley, the film stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, and Tomer Sisley.

'Don't Look Up' will be released in select cinemas on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24.

Lawrence and Maroney, who were originally linked in June 2018, were expecting their first child together in September, according to PEOPLE. The pair got engaged in February 2019 and married on October 19, 2019.

Lawrence recently stated in the December issue of Vanity Fair that she hopes to "protect" her child's "privacy" to the greatest extent feasible.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she said.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

She also discussed her time away from the spotlight, telling Vanity Fair reporter Karen Valby at the start of the interview that she was "so nervous" to talk about what she's been up to, noting that she hasn't "spoken to the world in forever."

"And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect …" she continued, referencing her baby bump. "I'm nervous for you. I'm nervous for me. I'm nervous for the readers!" the actress said.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Jennifer Lawrence Leonardo DiCaprio Los Angeles Pregnancy Actor/Actress Red Carpet Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Separation From Naga Chaitanya: Thought I Would Crumble And Die

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Separation From Naga Chaitanya: Thought I Would Crumble And Die

Potterheads Take Social Media By Storm After Seeing 'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Teaser

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Here's How The Couple Met Each Other

Naseeruddin Shah Recounts His Chat With Late Actor Irrfan Khan

After Announcing An 'Extended Period Of Rest,' BTS Members Make Their Debut On Instagram With Personal Accounts

Did you know? Anupam Kher Was Mogambo In 'Mr India' For 2-3 Months Before Amrish Puri Took Over

AR Rahman's Advice To Daughters Raheema and Khatija About Dealing With Comparisons

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Adopts Two Lion Cubs, Names Them Vicky And Lakshmi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor Surprised Malaika Arora With A Romantic Date In The Maldives, Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor Surprised Malaika Arora With A Romantic Date In The Maldives, Watch Video

After BJP Filed Complaint, Gurgaon Comedy Festival Drops Munawar Faruqui

After BJP Filed Complaint, Gurgaon Comedy Festival Drops Munawar Faruqui

'Action Hero': Aanand L Rai Reveals Why He Is Again Producing Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

'Action Hero': Aanand L Rai Reveals Why He Is Again Producing Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Review: Fitting Finale To The Professor’s Grandest Robbery

‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Review: Fitting Finale To The Professor’s Grandest Robbery

Read More from Outlook

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Outlook Web Desk / Fourteen villagers from Mon district were killed by Special Forces personnel after they indiscriminately opened fire on a truck carrying eight coalminers and later opened fire on agitated villagers.

Advertisement