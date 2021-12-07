Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her Return To The Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her red carpet comeback, calling it an "out of body" experience.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old actress attended the New York City premiere of her latest film, 'Don't Look Up', with husband Cooke Maroney, who is now expecting their first child.

Lawrence expressed her feelings with E! in an interview saying that she felt "out of body". "I'm, like, not here — if that makes sense. I'm not processing [it]." she continued.

The soon-to-be mother, who also stood on the carpet with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, wore a glitzy Dior gown with semi-sheer cape sleeves. Her hair was pulled back and she wore Tiffany & Co. jewellery to complete her ensemble.

In the dark comedy directed by Adam McKay, DiCaprio and Lawrence play two astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn the world that a meteor will destroy Earth in just six months.

In addition to Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, and Tomer Sisley, the film stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, and Tomer Sisley.

'Don't Look Up' will be released in select cinemas on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24.

Lawrence and Maroney, who were originally linked in June 2018, were expecting their first child together in September, according to PEOPLE. The pair got engaged in February 2019 and married on October 19, 2019.

Lawrence recently stated in the December issue of Vanity Fair that she hopes to "protect" her child's "privacy" to the greatest extent feasible.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she said.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

She also discussed her time away from the spotlight, telling Vanity Fair reporter Karen Valby at the start of the interview that she was "so nervous" to talk about what she's been up to, noting that she hasn't "spoken to the world in forever."

"And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect …" she continued, referencing her baby bump. "I'm nervous for you. I'm nervous for me. I'm nervous for the readers!" the actress said.