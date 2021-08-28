Homemade Sweets and Food: How Prabhas Floored His Co-stars Shruti Haasan, Kriti Sanon and Bhagyashree

Popular actor Prabhas, who made a big name for himself across the country with his role in the ‘Baahubali’ film franchise, has also charmed his peeers in the industry, not only with his acting skills, but also, with his humble and down-to-earth personality.

The actor recently treated two of his co-stars with foods and sweets on the movie sets. While actor Shruti Haasan was treated with home-made food on sets of ‘Salaar’, actor Bhagyashree was welcomed with sweets on the sets of ‘Radheshyam’.

“He is very chill, I did not expect him to be that chill. He is very confident about things he does. You know what's lovely about him is, there is so much energy around him and excitement. He is genuinely down to earth. I have seen fake humility and fake down to earthiness, and I'm like 'it is really nice you are behaving this yourself but that isn't really you.' I think we all have seen that, especially in the work environment...but the thing is, he is really down to earth and chill, which is refreshing," says Haasan.

“My first impression of Prabhas was of amazement. He floored me with his hospitality and humbleness. He enjoys superstardom but is always polite and grounded. Most of our conversations are about food and more often than not Prabhas used to share his homemade food with us on sets,” added Bhagyashree.

Even actor Kriti Sanon, who shot with the actor for the upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, coudlnt stop raving about her co-star and her equation with him.

“I have shot with him in the first schedule, and I am going to shoot with him in the next one. He is a very chilled out person, very humble, a big foodie, and people say that he is shy (and) he doesn’t talk much, but I don’t think it’s true at all. He’s pretty talkative, and I have really got a good equation with him," she says.

