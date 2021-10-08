Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Post Conviction In Sex-Trafficking Case, R Kelly's Channels Permanently Removed From YouTube

R Kelly’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts have also been disabled post his sex trafficking conviction.

Post Conviction In Sex-Trafficking Case, R Kelly's Channels Permanently Removed From YouTube
R Kelly has been found guilty of racketeering and eight charges of an anti-sex trafficking law.

Trending

Post Conviction In Sex-Trafficking Case, R Kelly's Channels Permanently Removed From YouTube
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T10:55:12+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 10:55 am

The video-sharing platform, YouTube, has permanently removed disgraced American musician R Kelly’s channels from their platform, following his conviction in the multiple sex-trafficking cases, recently.

The content creation platform has even suspended the singer from creating new channels in the future. However, his previous music hasn’t been banned from the platform.

According to Variety, YouTube will still offer R Kelly’s music catalogue on YouTube music, but his channels RKellyTV, with 3.5 million subscribers, and RKellyVevo with 1.6 million subscribers have been banned from the platform owing to a violation of its terms of service. YouTube also shares a message of anyone who tries to click on videos from these channels. “This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated,” the message reads.

According to a memo by YouTube VP of legal Nicole Alston, “Egregious actions committed by R. Kelly warrant penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to a potential to cause widespread harm.”

The memo also explains YouTube’s stance stating that the video platform has taken the action to “protect” their users.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Similarly, Kelly’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts have also been disabled post his sex trafficking conviction.

For the uninitiated, R Kelly has been found guilty of racketeering and eight charges of an anti-sex trafficking law. The singer will also face 10 years of prison time and his final sentence will be passed on May 4, 2022. However, despite his previous label Sony Music’s RCA Records parting ways with him, the majority of his work remains under them which is available in various music streaming services.

The platform also mentioned its “creator responsibility guidelines” amid banning R Kelly’s channels.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau R. Kelly Los Angeles Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Samantha Prabhu Thanks Fans For Defending Her Against 'Relentless attacks' After Announcing Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Nostalgia Hits Amitabh Bachchan As He Meets Kirori Mal College-mate

Mrunal Thakur Rocks In J J Valaya’s Collection At FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

'Bhramam' Movie Review: Old Wine in Old Bottle!

Amidst Aryan Khan's Drug Case, Celebrities Wish Gauri Khan On Her Birthday And Stand By The Star Couple

George Clooney Rules Out Cameo Appearance As Batman In 'The Flash'.

Mohanlal's 'Lucifer 2' To Go On Floors Next Year: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryvanshi' To Play In 3200 Screens Across India!

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryvanshi' To Play In 3200 Screens Across India!

Lakme Fashion Week AW 2021: Caught Between The New Normal And Old Patterns

Lakme Fashion Week AW 2021: Caught Between The New Normal And Old Patterns

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 4: Fight Between ‘Junglewasis’ And ‘Gharwasis’ Intensifies

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 4: Fight Between ‘Junglewasis’ And ‘Gharwasis’ Intensifies

Despite Rejecting Request For Custody Extension, Aryan Khan To Stay In NCB's Custody Till October 8

Despite Rejecting Request For Custody Extension, Aryan Khan To Stay In NCB's Custody Till October 8

Read More from Outlook

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Arijit Ghosh / As India marks Air Force Day on October 8, here's celebrating tales of valour in the face of 'invisible' enemies.

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed

Outlook Web Desk / One financial instrument that piqued his interest was options. This interest led him to develop a strategy, which is a variation of a Short Strangle for NIFTY 50 options contracts.

BREAKING | Govt Confirms Tata Sons Win Air India Bid

BREAKING | Govt Confirms Tata Sons Win Air India Bid

Outlook Business Team / The announcement was made by the secretaries of DIPAM and the ministry of civil aviation.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement