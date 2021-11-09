Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Poonam Pandey’s Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

Actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay has once again been taken into custody after the actress filed a complaint against him on alleged grounds of domestic violence.

Poonam Pandey And Sam Bombay | instagram.com/poonampandeystudios

2021-11-09T11:18:51+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 11:18 am

Sam Bombay, the husband of actress Poonam Pandey, has been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly assaulting his wife, who has received injuries to her head, eyes, and face. The actress was admitted to a hospital after filing the complaint, according to the police.

"The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face," the Mumbai police said, according to ANI.

For the unversed, Sam Bombay had been arrested before as well for allegedly assaulting Poonam Pandey shortly after their wedding last year. Poonam Pandey had then filed a domestic violence complaint against him while the two were on their honeymoon in Goa. Poonam Pandey soon reunited with him after he was given bail. She had said then that “which marriage does not have its ups and downs.”

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay had been in a live-in relationship for two years before they got married on September 1 last year at their Bandra house. Sharing a picture from their wedding, Poonam Pandey had then written on Instagram, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

After Sam Bombay’s arrest last year, in an interview with SpotboyE, Poonam Pandey had said, "I got beaten up very badly this time, it was a half murder. I don’t know for how many days I was in the hospital. Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him, I got a brain haemorrhage.”

