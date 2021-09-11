Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Pooja Entertainment Quash Reports Suggesting Signing Three-Film Contract With Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan | Instagram

The popular production house, Pooja Entertainment has denied all reports about Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan having been offered a three-film deal with the company.

2021-09-11T15:07:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:07 pm

It was alleged in many news portals that veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani’s production house Pooja Entertainment had offered a three-film deal to actor Kartik Aaryan. The production house’s official Twitter handle took to social media to refute this claim and has added now that there is no truth in this spurious story.

An insider said and added that rumours like this are based on flimsy speculations and should be verified before being published. The insider also mentioned the Production house’s focus is on developing and finishing existing and forthcoming projects.

On the work front, Pooja Entertainment recently released their spy thriller 'Bellbottom' in theatres to support the exhibition community and is already in the throes of starting the much-discussed dystopian thriller 'Ganapath' that has Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Their mega-budget Production No. 41 with Akshay Kumar is on floors already and is said to be releasing late next year.

Outlook Web Bureau Kartik Aaryan Mumbai Bollywood Actor Bollywood Arts & Entertainment
