Pooja Entertainment Quash Reports Suggesting Signing Three-Film Contract With Kartik Aaryan

It was alleged in many news portals that veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani’s production house Pooja Entertainment had offered a three-film deal to actor Kartik Aaryan. The production house’s official Twitter handle took to social media to refute this claim and has added now that there is no truth in this spurious story.

No truth to this at all.https://t.co/5fIkgT8ylX — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) September 11, 2021

An insider said and added that rumours like this are based on flimsy speculations and should be verified before being published. The insider also mentioned the Production house’s focus is on developing and finishing existing and forthcoming projects.

On the work front, Pooja Entertainment recently released their spy thriller 'Bellbottom' in theatres to support the exhibition community and is already in the throes of starting the much-discussed dystopian thriller 'Ganapath' that has Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Their mega-budget Production No. 41 with Akshay Kumar is on floors already and is said to be releasing late next year.