Poetry | Weekend Musings

“Knots”

I was rushing for a meeting that morning Quickly grabbed a salwar that was peeking directly at me from the wardrobe

A black salwar

Quickly put it on, nearly entangling my leg into & tripping

Having manage to worn it quick,

I tried to tighten the string that holds it

I kept tugging at it

but

It was adamantly knotted

After a bit of trying

I realised it was knotted up in itself very very badly, like us, like each one of us Not the ribbon knot

But a triple worrisome knot

have you had one of those in your life?

I mean not just while wearing a salwar

But in general, in life

How they require hands, at times teeth & at times, scissors. And at times forcing you to

change them altogether into something else?

That morning i was in a fix

It was taking so much even after so many trials & patience

I gave it up, finally

For something different.

You can’t solve all knots.

Let them be.

Time is often lost.

It doesn’t actually never comes back. As though a person with stubbornness To call a wrong, right

&

A right, wrong

Right is right

Wrong is wrong

I stopped waiting for the wrong to become right, that day on.

&

Leave the wrong.

*

“You, knowing you”

When you go above things you know

Above this material world

You meet with words, with people

You meet with yourself sans things

You meet with your breath & your life

You meet with a real life of writing, of singing, of cooking & of eating You meet with a self you didn’t know existed

You meet with this feeling that anything is possible you know You meet with the thoughts of those, who believe in you

You meet with music, with dance, with the musk of the earth.

After a certain age you know, you come to know of yourself.

You didn’t know of this being who was born to be you or who was born in your body you have lived with this long

After a certain age in life you know, you come to know who you really are.

Actually a fragment of who you really are.

Before that its just glimpses of what other perceive you as or tell you.

What they think of you according to their notion, their thoughts,

their upbringing

They tell you of this person that you may or may not be Until one day you meet yourself, you know. *

“Watching my pen”

I watched my pen looking at this blank sheet of paper for a while before it could make a move.

A move of affection, sans a malice intention.

Like the one we hope from a fellow human.