‘Please Treat Us To Sweets’: What Vicky Kaushal’s Parents Told Him After His Engagement Rumours With Katrina Kaif

Actor Sunny Kaushal has revealed that his family teased Vicky Kaushal, after there were rumours around the latter’s engagement with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

“I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’,” Sunny Kaushal said in an interview, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’. We don’t know where it all came from, but we all were laughing so hard because of that,” he added.

For the uninitiated, a popular photographer had posted on Instagram, that the rumoured couple – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif – had gotten engaged, last month. However, soon enough, the actor’s team released a statement quashing the engagement rumours.

While the two actors have not confirmed it, reports of them dating each other have been doing the rounds since 2019 and many times are spotted together at parties and other events.

Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had even confirmed that the two have been dating for quite some time. “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it,” he had said in an interview, earlier this year.